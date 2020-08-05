Man Arrested on Malibu Beach for Possession of Meth and Knife

Sheriff’s deputies make arrest over weekend

By Sam Catanzaro

A man was arrested after Sheriff’s deputies say he was in possession of a concealed knife, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), on Saturday deputies made contact with the man on Malibu Beach. After approaching him, deputies noticed he seemed to show signs of being under the influence, according to the LASD.

Deputies said they found a glass pipe, a knife and a small plastic bag which contained suspected methamphetamine.

The man was placed in handcuffs and taken to the local jail or felony possession of a concealed knife, possession of suspected methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.