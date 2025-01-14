Marina del Rey Veterinarian Shelters Nearly 40 Pets Amid Devastating Fire: Report

Annie Harvilicz has turned her Marina del Rey animal hospital into a haven for displaced pets

As the Palisades Fire continues to devastate Los Angeles County, veterinarian Annie Harvilicz has turned her Marina del Rey animal hospital into a haven for pets displaced by the flames.

When her brother called on Tuesday morning asking if she could care for his rabbit Oreo and cat Winston while he evacuated, Harvilicz quickly realized many other animals might need help. By Tuesday afternoon, she had posted a message on Facebook: “I have an empty old vet hospital in Marina del Rey. I am happy to house any animals that need to be evacuated.”, the New York Post reported.

The response was immediate. Harvilicz, who operates the Animal Wellness Centers in Marina del Rey and Laguna Vista Veterinary Center in Harbor City, has since taken in nearly 40 animals, including 20 dogs, 20 cats, and her brother’s rabbit. Some have even found shelter in her own home near Los Angeles International Airport. “I had a woman drop off four dogs,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I was up all night helping people who needed places for their animals.”

Harvilicz’s Marina del Rey hospital, located about 12 miles from the blaze, has become a critical resource for pet owners unable to bring their animals to hotels or temporary shelters. “The majority of people reaching out are multiple pet owners,” Harvilicz explained. “They might be able to take one dog or cat to a hotel but not two or three.”

In addition to housing displaced pets, Harvilicz and her team are treating animals with injuries and providing food and bedding. She operates the non-profit Animal Wellness Foundation, which supports her efforts. Many volunteers have stepped forward to help, but the work remains grueling. “I haven’t slept at all, and my eyes are hurting from the smoke,” Harvilicz told the New York Post. “I do it because I love animals and want to take care of them.”

Not all rescue efforts have been successful. Harvilicz recounted a heartbreaking incident in which she tried to secure a trailer to evacuate nine donkeys but was too late. Their owner had to release them as the fire advanced. “To me, that’s the saddest story because I feel like we failed the donkeys,” she said to the Los Angeles Times.

Harvilicz encourages pet owners in need to contact her hospitals directly.

The Marina del Rey location can be reached at (310) 450-7387, and the Harbor City location at (310) 737-8600.