Matthew Perry’s Hollywood Home Sees Major Price Cut: Report

Perry, Best Known for His Role on Friends, Purchased the House in 2023 for Nearly $5M

The Hollywood Hills home once owned by the late actor Matthew Perry has seen a price reduction of $495,000 as it remains unsold nearly a year after his death, according to a report from Realtor.com.

Originally listed for $5.195 million in May 2024, the property is now available for $4.7 million after four months on the market. Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, purchased the house in May 2023 for $4.995 million, but it is believed he never lived in it.

The home, described as a “sleek mid-century treasure” built in 1957, boasts three bedrooms (one converted into a screening room), 3.5 bathrooms, and an outdoor area featuring a pool and fire pit. The listing highlights the “gorgeously renovated” interior, blending luxury with the original architectural aesthetic, and the serene yet prime location near Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills.

Perry died in October 2023 at his Pacific Palisades residence, with his death sparking an ongoing investigation. Recently, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, a Santa Monica physician, and Jasveen Sangha, a San Fernando Valley drug dealer, were charged in connection with Perry’s ketamine overdose. Plasencia faces multiple charges related to drug distribution and document falsification, while Sangha, dubbed “The Ketamine Queen,” faces up to life in prison if convicted.

According to an indictment, Plasencia administered ketamine to Perry in the weeks leading up to his death, allegedly outside legitimate medical practices. Both Plasencia and Sangha are expected to face federal court, with the investigation involving the LAPD and DEA.

The case has drawn significant attention, adding a somber note to Perry’s posthumous real estate dealings.