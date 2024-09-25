Meet The New Members of The Palisades Community Council

Several New and Returning Members Are Set to Take Their Seats at the October Council Meetings

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has announced the winners of its 2024 elections for Area Representatives and an At-large Representative, with several new and returning members set to take their seats at the October council meetings.

JoAnna Rodriguez, a resident of Tramonto Drive since 2020, was elected to represent Area One. She brings her background as a former journalist and current Director of Parent and Community Relations at Paul Revere Charter Middle School, focusing on issues of community safety and traffic concerns.

Steve Cron, the incumbent representative for Area Two, retained his seat. Cron has served for the past four years, where his efforts have been directed toward fire safety and maintaining the cleanliness of Palisades Drive.

In Area Three, the newly elected representative is Julia Nilsen. Nilsen, a 21-year resident of the Pacific Palisades, is an attorney, entrepreneur, and active community advocate. Her campaign focused on ensuring that local voices are heard on issues such as neighborhood preservation and development.

Karen Ridgley, a longtime Palisades resident of over 40 years, was re-elected to represent Area Four. Ridgley has consistently prioritized crime reduction, fire safety, and the preservation of the community, continuing to emphasize these issues during her campaign.

Area Five saw the re-election of Kimberly Bloom, who has been focused on ensuring that local government decisions reflect the values of her neighborhood. Bloom, who resides in the Alphabet Streets neighborhood, has worked to maintain the area’s unique character.

Lorie Cudzil was elected as the representative for Area Six. Cudzil, a 12-year resident, is committed to addressing issues related to the construction of Potrero Canyon and improving local street safety.

Sharon Kilbride, a lifelong Palisades resident and former Citizen of the Year, won the election for Area Seven. Kilbride has a strong background in community service and a deep commitment to preserving local history and heritage.

Andrew Wolfberg, a 15-year resident and former Area Eight representative, returns to his role after his election win. Wolfberg’s key focus areas include traffic safety and mitigating the impact of local schools on surrounding neighborhoods.

Chris Spitz, a 33-year resident of the Pacific Palisades, was elected as the At-large representative. Spitz has extensive experience on the PPCC board and is known for her expertise in land use issues, wildfire safety, and police protection.

The PPCC thanked all candidates who participated in the election and expressed gratitude to outgoing representatives Murray Levy (Area One), Julie Silliman (Area Seven), Cindy Simon (Area Six), and Haldis Toppel (Area Three) for their contributions to the community.



Applications for alternate representative positions remain open until October 6, 2024, with interested residents encouraged to apply: https://pacpalicc.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/PPCC_Alts._App._Notice_2024.01.pdf.