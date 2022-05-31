Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades
* Win $1000 Dollars By Building A July 4th Float
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades: Palisades Today – May 31st, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
53-Year-Old Man Dies From Heart Attack Hiking in Pacific Palisades
June 1, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Jay Goldberg dies while hiking Sunday By Sam Catanzaro A man died while hiking in Pacific Palisades over the weekend...
Pacific Palisades Hillside Task Force Surveys Encampments and Fire Hazards
May 31, 2022 Staff Writer
By Dolores Quintana On May 18, The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness met with other local enforcement agencies at...
Live Music, Food, and Fun Event Supporting Local Animal Shelter This Weekend!
May 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation is hosting an open house event on June 4th between 12pm – 3pm to raise...
Seller of Bel Air Mansion Furious After Property Flops at Auction
May 28, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price By Sam Catanzaro The seller of...
Environmental Review Begins for West Los Angeles Civic Center Redevelopment
The West LA Commons set to bring 926 units of housing and 36,569 square feet of retail to Santa Monica...
Is a $69 Million Riviera Mansion Still a Deal?
22,640 square-foot property on market for $69 million By Dolores Quintana The most expensive property in Santa Monica has been...
Executive Marlin Prager Sells Pacific Palisades for $25 Million
Sale second most expensive in the Palisades this year By Dolores Quintana Marlin Prager, an entertainment industry executive, has sold...
Must-Watch ‘Disruptive’ Appliance Experience Store Opens in West Los Angeles, Hosts Grand Opening in June
Howard’s West Los Angeles Experience Center opening at 900 La Brea Boulevard By Susan Payne West Los Angeles is home...
99 Percent of Palisades Properties at Risk for Wildfire Damage
May 26, 2022 Staff Writer
First Street Foundation’s Risk Factor report sheds light on risk Palisades residents face By Dolores Quintana in 2021, 3,629 structures...
Man Arrested After Trove of Molotov Cocktails Found in Santa Monica Mountains
May 26, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Maksim Klimenko in custody following May 21 discovery of eight Molotov cocktails By Sam Catanzaro A man has been arrested...
Message From Palisades High School Principal Pam Magee
May 26, 2022 Staff Writer
05/25/22 Dear PCHS Community, PCHS shares the collective grief of all who suffered loss from yesterday’s devastating events at Robb...
Music Festival Inspired Food Event ‘Eeeeeats Con LA’
May 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Eeeeeats Con LA’ was a culinary event featuring food from around the world and many local favorites in addition to...
Fire Suppression in the Hills Above Brentwood
May 25, 2022 Staff Writer
Let’s try a little thought experiment. Anyone who lives in the canyons north of Sunset is rightly concerned about the...
Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors
May 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the...
Santa Monica Mountains Nat’l Recreation Area Receives Grant That Will Virtually Bring 4th Graders to the Park
May 24, 2022 Staff Writer
Rangers engage students on topics related to local public lands Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area recently received an Open...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
53-Year-Old Man Dies From Heart Attack Hiking in Pacific Palisades
Jay Goldberg dies while hiking Sunday By Sam Catanzaro A man died while hiking in Pacific Palisades over the weekend...Read more
POPULAR
53-Year-Old Man Dies From Heart Attack Hiking in Pacific Palisades
Jay Goldberg dies while hiking Sunday By Sam Catanzaro A man died while hiking in Pacific Palisades over the weekend...Read more