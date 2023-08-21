Mid-Century-Designed Home With Ocean Views on Market for $5.6M

A B&B Italia Bookcase and Marble Fireplace Grace the Living Area

Showcasing mid-century modern design and offering unobstructed vistas of the ocean, this $5.6 million single-story residence on Lachman Lane boasts four bedrooms and spans 3,203 square feet.

Located at 1172 Lachman Ln, the entrance foyer exudes into the communal living spaces, wherein a B&B Italia bookcase and marble fireplace grace the open-concept living area. The chef’s kitchen, replete with top-tier stainless steel appliances, centers around an island that connects to the family room, breakfast corner and formal dining section.

The backyard features a glistening pool, an al fresco cooking area, a sheltered dining enclave, and outdoor entertainment zones, all set against a backdrop dominated by panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, the Queen’s Necklace, Catalina Island, Santa Monica, and the Downtown Los Angeles skyline.

The property is listed by Neyshia Go of Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1172-Lachman-Ln_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M10011-90712?from=srp-list-card.