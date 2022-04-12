Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided a free mobile dental clinic for homeless veterans.
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans
Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided a free mobile dental clinic for homeless veterans.
Thieves Steal Apple TVs From Paul Revere Middle School
April 11, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Suspects remain at large in connection to April 2 incident By Sam Catanzaro Paul Revere Middle School suffered a burglary...
Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley: Palisades Today – April 11th, 2022
April 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley* LA County...
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
April 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
Work Begins on $900 Million LAX Metro Station
April 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Project expected to be completed by 2024 By Dolores Quintana Work is finally beginning on the $900 million Metro project...
Secret Service Pays $30K Monthly to Live Near Hunter Biden in Malibu
April 8, 2022 Staff Writer
By Dolores Quintana Hunter Biden’s Secret Service security detail pays over $30,000 a month to live near the President’s son...
Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment
April 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...
Palisades Resident Pleads Guilty to Federal Extortion Charges in Connection to DWP Billing Debacle
April 7, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Thomas Peters has admitted role in an $800K scheme to keep the city’s handling of the DWP lawsuit from being...
Skirball Cultural Center Announces the Opening of “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli
April 7, 2022 Staff Writer
April 14–September 4 exhibition offers tasty bite into American Jewish immigration history and culture The Skirball Cultural Center presents “I’ll...
It’s Tangerine Season!
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...
Resilient Palisades’ Earth Day Celebration at Will Rogers
April 5, 2022 Staff Writer
Saturday, April 16, 2022. 10:00am – 3:00pm Resilient Palisades is hosting an Earth Day celebration at Will Rogers State Park...
Irene Dunne Guild Is Planning the M2 Think Pink for Women’s Wellness Event at the Bel Air Bay Club
April 5, 2022 Staff Writer
Submitted by the Irene Dunne Guild “Think Pink for Women’s Wellness”, an Irene Dunne Guild annual event, focuses on health...
Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works
April 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits: Palisades Today – April 4th, 2022
April 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits* Residents...
Mayoral Candidate Interview: Craig Greiwe – the Independent Outsider for Mayor of Los Angeles
April 4, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Greiwe calls for federal intervention to end homelessness, labels current crop of mayoral candidates “career insiders” ignoring the problem! By...
