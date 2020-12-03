Mozzarella Bar Closes Westside Locations

Obicà Mozzarella Bar closes Santa Monica and Century City locations.

By Kerry Slater

A Westside restaurant known for flying in fresh Mozzarella di Bufala weekly from Italy has closed both its locations.

As reported by food blog Toddrickallen, Obicà Mozzarella Bar Pizza e Cucina located in Westfield Century City has closed. In addition, the restaurant’s Facebook page has listed its status as “permanently closed”.

In addition, the restaurant closed it’s location on Broadway Avenue in Santa Monica.

The restaurant offered fresh Mozzarella di Bufala Campana DOP, pizza and traditional Italian dishes. While the management did not address the Century City closure, on November 4 the restaurant announced the temporary closure of locations in London, Lombardy, Piedmont and Sicily.

“During the recent months, you have shown us your love and support enjoying our recipes and wines at any time of the day. This gave us so much positivity and a lot of energy to keep doing our job. We are now facing a new challenge that affects us all. While waiting to meet you again in our restaurants, we send you a warm hug and we hope to return as soon as possible to enjoy again new pleasant moments together,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.