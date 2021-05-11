Multiple Hospitalized After Malibu Party Leads to Collapse of Balcony

Four people sent to hospital following Saturday incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Multiple people were hospitalized after a party at a rented Malibu beach house near the Palisades led to the collapse of a balcony.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the incident occurred on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at 20526 W. Pacific Coast Highway, just north of Big Rock.

First responders arrived at the scene to find the balcony of a beachside home collapsed onto the beach. Four people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Four people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

As reported by KCAL 9, the homeowner had rented the home for the weekend with a limit of six people. Neighbors on Saturday afternoon called her, however, to say there were around 30 people there. The homeowner says she was on the phone with the tenants telling them to leave when the collapse happened. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there were more than 15 people on the balcony when it collapsed.

In the wake of the incident, some of the injured individuals are considering filing a lawsuit.

“Some of my clients have orthopedic issues. One of them hit their head,” attorney Shervin Lalezary representing at least four of those injured told CBS.

According to fire officials, the house is currently uninhabitable. The homeowner says that in addition to the deck’s collapse the house has been vandalized.