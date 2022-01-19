New Italian Restaurant Opens in Pacific Palisades

Spruzzo Restaurant and Bar now open in highlands

By Dolores Quintana

A new Italian restaurant is now open in Pacific Palisades

Spruzzo Restaurant and Bar, well known for 27 years in Malibu, has opened a new location in the Pacific Palisades according to their new location’s Instagram page.

The new restaurant is located at 538 Palisades Dr. in the Highlands. They describe Spruzzo Palisades as an “An upscale family-friendly restaurant in Palisades with generous portions, great prices, and excellent service.” on their website, which is currently taking online orders and where you can find the restaurant’s lunch, dinner and drink menus.

They also state that they are “Primarily known for our pizza in Palisades, we offer food cooked to perfection including appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pasta, chicken, and steaks, as well as fresh seafood entrees.”

The hours for the Pacific Palisades location are Monday – Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Friday – Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 09:30 p.m.