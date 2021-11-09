Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station
Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
Suspect Sought for Fatal Palisades Hit and Run
November 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Police seek suspect in connection to November 4 hit and run By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver...
Pali High Approves Student Vaccine Mandate: Palisades Today – November 8, 2021
November 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades High School Girls Tennis Team Wins Title * Pali High...
West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans
November 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...
Palisades ‘Farm House’ Estate Hits Market for $22 Million
November 6, 2021 Staff Writer
Contemporary farmhouse-style estate at 937 Las Lomas Avenue for sale By Dolores Quintana Nichols Property Group and The Beverly Hills...
Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle
November 5, 2021 Staff Writer
The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...
Homeless Person Arrested for Squatting in Palisades Home
November 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arrest made in connection to October 22 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a homeless person for squatting in...
Court Decides in Favor of Malibu in Case with Verizon Wireless
November 4, 2021 Staff Writer
The U.S. District Court has ruled in favor of the City of Malibu in a case with Verizon about the...
‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd
November 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...
“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community
November 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they...
Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins
November 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...
Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner”: Palisades Today – November 1, 2021
November 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner” * Veterans Gardens...
Drawing For Dinner With Eugene Levy Saturday at The Draycott
October 29, 2021 Staff Writer
Saturday at 4:45 p.m. By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club will be holding a raffle drawing this Saturday...
Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent
October 27, 2021 Staff Writer
350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
