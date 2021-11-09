New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station

Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Video, Wellness

Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
Crime, News

Suspect Sought for Fatal Palisades Hit and Run

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Police seek suspect in connection to November 4 hit and run By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver...
News, Video

Pali High Approves Student Vaccine Mandate: Palisades Today – November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades High School Girls Tennis Team Wins Title * Pali High...
News, Video

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...

Photo: Redfin
News, Real Estate

Palisades ‘Farm House’ Estate Hits Market for $22 Million

November 6, 2021

Read more
November 6, 2021

Contemporary farmhouse-style estate at 937 Las Lomas Avenue for sale By Dolores Quintana Nichols Property Group and The Beverly Hills...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...
Crime, News

Homeless Person Arrested for Squatting in Palisades Home

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

Arrest made in connection to October 22 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a homeless person for squatting in...
News

Court Decides in Favor of Malibu in Case with Verizon Wireless

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The U.S. District Court has ruled in favor of the City of Malibu in a case with Verizon about the...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...
Food & Drink, Video

“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 3, 2021

Read more
November 3, 2021

Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
Video

Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community

November 2, 2021

Read more
November 2, 2021

First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they...

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
News

Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...
News, Video

Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner”: Palisades Today – November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner” * Veterans Gardens...

Eugene Levy. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Life and Arts, News

Drawing For Dinner With Eugene Levy Saturday at The Draycott

October 29, 2021

Read more
October 29, 2021

Saturday at 4:45 p.m. By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club will be holding a raffle drawing this Saturday...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR