New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd

The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega blvd and Jefferson blvd, view renderings and more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
News, Video

New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles

August 5, 2021

StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
News, Video

New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height

August 5, 2021

“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...
Food & Drink, Video

Malibu Wine Trail Part 3: Cielo Farms

August 4, 2021

A family owned private vineyard and tasting room pitched atop the Santa Monica Mountains has roots in Malibu’s long standing...
Video, Westside Wellness

Bridging the Gap Between Need, Excess, and Waste

August 3, 2021

Nourish LA is a non profit organization feeding Westside families with food donated from community gardens, local restaurants, farms, and...
News, Video

LAPD’s Brian Espin Selected As New Pacific Palisades’ Senior Lead Officer: Palisades Today – August 2, 2021

August 3, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD’s Brian Espin Selected As New Pacific Palisades’ Senior Lead Officer...

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo. Photo: City of LA Sanitation (Facebook).
News

Three Weeks After Spill Millions of Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Continue to be Discharged From Hyperion Plant

August 3, 2021

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant still not operating at full efficiency following July spill  By Sam Catanzaro Three weeks after a...
Real Estate, Video

Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project

August 2, 2021

UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.
Video

L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card

July 31, 2021

UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
Video

Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station

July 30, 2021

The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...
Homeless, News

PPCC Release Survey Video on Will Rogers Homeless Shelter Proposal

July 30, 2021

PPCC interview beachgoers on thoughts about proposed shelter By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has released a...
Video

“The Park” development unveiled new exterior

July 29, 2021

How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...
Video

“Sharing an Open Main Street” Seeks Public Opinion

July 29, 2021

The Pilot program closed parts of Main street July 24-26 as part of a 4 part series seeking to build...
Food & Drink, Video

Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate

July 28, 2021

Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...
News, Video

Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games: Palisades Today – July 27, 2021

July 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games For Men’s Fencing *...
Homeless, News

Community Council Continues Opposition to Will Rogers Beach Homeless Shelter

July 27, 2021

“Spending any more time and energy on studying this disallowed site would waste public resources and delay and impede the...

