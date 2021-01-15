Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Short Term Rental Ordinance Takes Effect January 15th in Malibu
* Study Predicts LA Homeless Population To Increase By 86% In Four Years All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
New Short Term Rental Ordinance Takes Effect January 15th in Malibu: Palisades Today – January, 14, 2021
State Rep. for Palisades Richard Bloom Running Looking to Replace Supervisor Kuehl
January 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Assemblymember looking to replace Supervisor Sheila Kuehl in 2022 election By Sam Catanzaro With incumbent Supervisor Sheila Kuehl signaling she...
Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies
Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more...
Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups
January 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin...
Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos
January 14, 2021 Staff Writer
Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...
PPCC Considering Motion to Safely Prioritize Elementary School Reopening
January 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) taking up motion this week By Toi Creel The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is...
Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean
January 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Officer Moore Announces Retirement in Latest Palisades Crime Update
January 12, 2021 Palisades News
Dear members of the Pacific Palisades Community, Due to my pending retirement, this will be my last crime update. A...
Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing
January 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School: Palisades Today – January, 11, 2021
January 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends
January 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood
Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
Edify TV: Overhaul for Canyon Property?
A unique Santa Monica Canyon property may be getting an overhaul. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?
January 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery
A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave: Palisades Today – January, 7, 2021
January 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave * Assemblyman Richard Bloom Plans...
