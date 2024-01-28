Newly Constructed Palisadian Smart Home Hits Market at $7.2M

Barbecue Area and Pool Included

Nestled in the esteemed Charm Acres within proximity to Palisades Village, this brand new residence offers a refined and exclusive experience.

Upon entering, a custom marble fireplace sets a sophisticated tone for the home’s elegance. The main level boasts a generously sized bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, an expansive Great Room maximizing the rare wide lot, and Fleetwood doors connecting to a spacious yard with a barbecue area, large pool, and mature landscaping.

The custom kitchen, concealed by wood paneling, includes an expansive wine fridge. A geometric island serves as the centerpiece, contributing to the home’s appeal. White oak flooring and custom woodwork ribbing create a harmonious blend of Scandinavian modern warmth.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom offers tranquility, adorned with custom woodworking, two walk-in closets, and a spa-like, marble-filled bathroom. Three additional bedrooms, each with ensuite bathrooms, provide comfort and privacy.

This smart home is equipped with Control 4 technology, seamlessly integrating modern conveniences into daily life.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1142-Charm-Acres-Pl_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M10454-62652?from=srp-list-card.