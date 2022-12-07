No Palisades Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars

Lobster bolognese with brown butter truffle froth from Citrin. Photo: Instagram.

18 new California restaurants added to the guide

By Dolores Quintana

The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles. 

Citrin in Santa Monica joins Josiah Citrin’s Melisse on the Michelin star list and here’s what the Michelin guide has to say about Citrin: 

Cuisine: Californian
Chef Ken Takayama’s cuisine sends forth signature combinations of French technique with an abundance of California’s seasonal produce, focusing on updated takes on classically rooted flavors with modern, global touches.

Melissè – Citrin’s sister restaurant – also retained its two Michelin stars for the second consecutive year. Santa Monica restaurants Colapasta, Fathers Office and Tumbi were named Bib Gourmands for 2023 as well. 

Hatchet Hall in Culver City has been awarded a star. Here’s what the Michelin guide has to say about Hatchet Hall: 

Cuisine: American
This is open-flame cooking, rendered with a Southern twang and seasonal focus thanks to an abundance of local products. Rolls and biscuits should not be missed, while vegetable-based items, like collard greens with smoked turkey, speak of quality ingredients and delicious balance.

Manzke in Beverly Hills is the third restaurant on the list. Here’s what the Michelin guide has to say about Manzke: 

Cuisine: Contemporary
Settle in for a ten-course tasting menu boasting a contemporary style that blends French techniques with Californian influences and Asian notes. Wolfe Ranch quail is plated over steel-cut oats and served with a round of boudin blanc with a sauce of black truffle jus and grated frozen torchon of foie gras. 

Three other Westside neighborhoods were named Bib Gourmands: Chulita in Venice, Pizzana in Brentwood, Bee Taqueria

