“NYPD Blue” Actress Arrested on Assault Charges in Marina del Rey: Report

Emmy Award Winner Faces Court Appearance Following Domestic Dispute

Kim Delaney, best known for her role on “NYPD Blue,” was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony assault following a domestic disturbance at her Marina del Rey home, according to multiple reports.

Deputies responded to a residence on the 14000 block of Marquesas Way at approximately 9:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance, reported KCAL. Following an investigation, Delaney was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, while her partner, James Morgan, was arrested for battery.

According to KTLA, booking records show Delaney was taken into custody at 10:15 a.m. and charged with assault likely to produce great bodily injury. She remained detained as of Monday, while Morgan was released on a $20,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at the LAX Courthouse.

The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Two weeks before the incident, Delaney had posted a photo of herself and Morgan on social media with the caption, “Pure love.”

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the altercation began as a verbal dispute before escalating into physical violence.

Delaney, 63, won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1997 for her portrayal of Det. Diane Russell on “NYPD Blue,” a role she played from 1995 to 2003. She has also starred in television series such as “Army Wives,” “All My Children,” “General Hospital,” and “Chicago Fire.”

This is not Delaney’s first legal issue. In 2002, she was arrested for driving under the influence in Malibu and sentenced to two years’ probation. She later entered rehab in 2003.