Off the Hook Seafood Fest Returning to SM Pier After 5-Year Hiatus

Photo: Spin PR

General admission tickets start at $75

Following a five-year hiatus, the Off the Hook Seafood Festival is set to return to the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday, Oct. 13. 

The festival, which benefits the environmental nonprofit Heal the Bay, celebrates National Seafood Month by offering seafood tastings from some of the city’s top chefs and restaurants.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with VIP ticket holders granted early entry at 3 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a variety of experiences, including beer gardens, wine tastings, live music, oyster shucking competitions, and games, all with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop.

Notable chefs and restaurants participating in the event include Govind Armstrong from The Lobster, Raphael Lunetta’s Marelle, Sushi Roku, FIG, BOA, Ocean Prime Beverly Hills, and many others. The festival aims to be environmentally friendly, with a commitment to being free of single-use plastics.

General admission tickets start at $75, while VIP tickets, which include early entry, exclusive seafood tastings, curated cocktails, and a free ride on the Pacific Park Ferris Wheel, begin at $150.

Heal the Bay, the nonprofit benefitting from the festival, works to protect the Santa Monica Bay through science, advocacy, and community action.

For more information, go to https://offthehookseafoodfest.com/.

