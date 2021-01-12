Officer Moore Announces Retirement in Latest Palisades Crime Update

Dear members of the Pacific Palisades Community,

Due to my pending retirement, this will be my last crime update. A series of officers will be filling in for me until LAPD makes a permanent selection to handle the job. The officer’s filling in will be sending their version of the crime report to the Pacific Palisades Community Council. It’s been great serving the Pacific Palisades community and I will miss being here. – LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Stolen Vehicle

1200 block of Rimmer, 1/6/21 btwn 6:15 AM and 8 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a garage using keys left in the vehicle.

Burglary

16100 block of Sunset, 1/9/21 btwn 5 PM and 7 PM. The suspect entered victim’s apartment through a patio door and took jewelry.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Area of Will Rogers State Park RD/Villa Woods Dr, 1/4/21 btwn 1:45 AM and 11 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a purse and credit cards.

15900 block of Temescal St, 1/8/21 btwn 2 PM and 3 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and credit cards.

1500 block of Will Rogers State Park Rd, 1/8/21 btwn 2:30 PM and 4 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money, clothing, and headphones.



500 block of Los Liones, 1/6/21 btwn 10:45 AM and 12 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and a wallet.

15900 block of Pacific Coast Hwy, 1/7/21 btwn 12:30 PM and 3 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a purse and car key.

Theft

15100 Sunset, 1/9/21 at 1 PM. The suspects (#1 male white, brown hair brown eyes, 5’5″ 35/40 years, #2 male white, brown hair brown eyes, 6′ 250 lb, 35/40 years) tricked victim into giving them $5000 to fix dents on a vehicle bumper.