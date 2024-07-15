Olympic Golf Is Coming to the Pacific Palisades

Photo: MLS.com

To Host the World’s Finest Is Fitting for the West L.A. Course

By Zach Armstrong

In the Summer of 2028, while the Olympic Games take place at several venues throughout Los Angeles, Pacific Palisades’ own Riviera Country Club will be the site for the international multi-sport event’s golf competitions.

“The Riviera Country Club will offer a prestigious and continuously challenging backdrop for golf’s most elite players, and we look forward to sharing one of the finest courses with our fans around the world.” Antony Scanlon, executive director of the International Golf Federation, said in a release.

To host the world’s finest is fitting for the West L.A. course, as it often ranks high among those in California and the U.S., while holding a storied history of hosting world-class tournaments.

Golfweek recently ranked Riviera #4 on its Best list of private courses in California, while placing it at #17 among classic U.S. courses. Since 1969, Riviera has consistently landed in Golf Digest’s 100 Greatest Courses, recently coming in at #18 in the U.S. and #4 in the state. In the last few decades, the Palisadian country club has been the host of the 1995 PGA Championship, 1998 U.S. Senior Open and 2017 U.S. Amateur, in addition to several NCAA competitions. Riviera is also set to host the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2031 U.S. Open.

The Riviera was one of more than a dozen new venue assignments for the 2028 games that were announced by LA28 officials on Friday: The Marine Stadium in Long Beach will host canoe-sprint and rowing; The Galen Center–USC’s basketball and volleyball arena– will host badminton; the Dignity Health Sports Park will host cycling, hockey, rugby and tennis; The LA Convention Center will host tennis, judo, fencing, wrestling and taekwondo; and The Peacock Theatre will host weightlifting.

Additional venue assignments throughout L.A. and elsewhere are set to be announced in the coming months, according to Patch.

The 2028 games will mark the sixth time (the fourth since 1904) that golf is featured among the Olympic sports. LA2028’s Opening Ceremony will be held on July 14 of that summer. As for this year’s games, the Olympic golf competitions are set for Aug. 1-10 at Le Golf National; the annual host of the FedEx Open de France and the site of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

