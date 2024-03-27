Over Five Miles of Venice Blvd. to Temporarily Close, Become Public Park in April

Photo: CicLAvia

The Initiative, Which Started in 2010, Aims to Connect Communities and Promote Sustainable Transportation Options

On Sunday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5.75 miles of car-free streets connecting Palms, Mar Vista, and Venice Beach will be filled by a unique pop-up park experience including walking, jogging, biking, roller skating, or spectating. Participants of all ages and abilities can explore the temporary park along the Venice Blvd corridor, with free admission.

CicLAvia – Venice Blvd will feature four hubs along the route: Venice Beach Hub at Windward Circle, Mar Vista Hub near Beethoven St, Palms Hub near Huron Ave, and the National Hub west of National Blvd on Venice Blvd. These hubs offer family-friendly activities, restrooms, free water refilling stations, basic bike repair, bike parking, and first aid services. Free pedicab rides are available at each information booth.

Inspired by Bogotá’s weekly ciclovía, CicLAvia aims to temporarily close streets to car traffic and transform them into public parks. The initiative, which started in 2010, aims to connect communities and promote sustainable transportation options, healthier lifestyles, and closer connections to communities.

Only people-powered vehicles are permitted at CicLAvia. Electric scooters, electric skateboards, hoverboards, electric unicycles, motorcycles, and other non-people-powered vehicles are prohibited. Class 1 e-bike pedal-assist is allowed, while Class 2 and Class 3 e-bikes are permitted with certain restrictions. Motorized wheelchairs are allowed.

The 2024 CicLAvia schedule includes events on May 19 (CicLAmini–Wilmington), June 23 (CicLAvia–South LA/Western Ave), August 18 (CicLAvia–Meet the Hollywoods), September 15 (CicLAmini–Lincoln Heights), October 13 (CicLAvia–Heart of LA), and December 8 (CicLAvia–The Valley/Ventura Blvd).

For more information, visit the CicLAvia website.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Workers Strike at Luxury Hotel in Downtown Santa Monica

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Unite Here Local 11 Recently Announced a Contract Was Ratified at 34 Hotels @palisadesnews Workers are striking at Proper...

Photo: West Los Angeles Planning Commission
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Development Set for Sloping Property along Chautauqua Boulevard

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

“Canyon Place” Is Set to Include Two Apartment Units and 1,415 Sq. Ft. of Office Space By Zach Armstrong A...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Brooks “Pop Up” Through April 21

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

More Cushion. More Softness. Less Gravity. By Nick Antonicello Hey, L.A.! Run by the Brooks Venice “Pop-up” to find the...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

City Commences Phase 2 of Beach Restoration Project

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

The Project Will Enlarge the Habitat for Significant Native Species, Including the Federally Threatened Western Snowy Plover Phase 2 of...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Teen Kung Fu Coming to Pali Rec Center

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

This 8-week session, priced at $160, commences in April 2024 Palisades Recreation Center introduces Teen Kung Fu classes, fostering a...

Photo: SMC
News, Upbeat

SMC Unveils Spring 2024 Issue of Acclaimed Literary Journal, Author Readings Coming in April

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

The Issue Presents a Mix of New, Returning, and Debut Writers, Reflecting Diversity and Enduring Relationships Santa Monica College announced...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
News

Animal Rights Groups Demand an End to Turtle Racing at Brennan’s Pub

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

The Organization Says Its Tried to Contact the Westside Bar for Months By Zach Armstrong Among its numerous entertainment events...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

American Legion Palisades to Host Lounge Night and Free “Predator” Screening with Actor Richard Chaves

March 24, 2024

Read more
March 24, 2024

Entry for Adults Is $10, With Proceeds Benefiting a Deserving Veterans Nonprofit American Legion Palisades Post 283 invites all to...

Photo: Santa Monica History Museum
Hard, News

Council Votes to Explore Possible Restitution For Black Entrepreneur’s Descendents

March 22, 2024

Read more
March 22, 2024

Silas White Had Big Business Plans for the Local Black Community Until the City Used Eminent Domain By Zach Armstrong In...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Larry David Puts His $8.9M Palisades Estate On The Market

March 22, 2024

Read more
March 22, 2024

It Offers 180-Degree Mountain Views From Every Room Larry David, the renowned comedian and co-creator of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

Taiwanese Boba Shop Coming to Third Street Promenade

March 22, 2024

Read more
March 22, 2024

Odd One Out Serves a Wide Variety of Boba Milk Tea Concoctions Including Its Harmony Black Milk Tea By Zach...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

Locals Can Socialize, Express Their Creativity or Meditate at This New Palisades Shop

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

Mavven Mercantile Sells Fair Trade Items During the Day While Offering Mindfulness Workshops at Night By Zach Armstrong After deciding...

Photo: N/A
News

Congressman Secures $2M to Bolster Safety on Lincoln Blvd., Improve Affordable Housing Access in Santa Monica

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

The Funding Aims to Enhance the Efforts of Three Local Projects  By Zach Armstrong Nearly $2 million will go toward...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Palisadian Home by Renowned Architect Raymond Kappe Hits Market at $12M

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

Constructed in 1990 for Musician Ann Keeler, the Post-and-Beam Residence Has Been Meticulously Maintained, Restored, and Enhanced Renowned California architect...

Photo: Waymo
Hard, News

Driverless Robotaxis Begin Expansion in Santa Monica

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

The Announcement Comes Shortly After the California Public Utilities Commission Approved a Request From Waymo By Zach Armstrong Waymo One,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR