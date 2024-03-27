Over Five Miles of Venice Blvd. to Temporarily Close, Become Public Park in April

The Initiative, Which Started in 2010, Aims to Connect Communities and Promote Sustainable Transportation Options

On Sunday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5.75 miles of car-free streets connecting Palms, Mar Vista, and Venice Beach will be filled by a unique pop-up park experience including walking, jogging, biking, roller skating, or spectating. Participants of all ages and abilities can explore the temporary park along the Venice Blvd corridor, with free admission.

CicLAvia – Venice Blvd will feature four hubs along the route: Venice Beach Hub at Windward Circle, Mar Vista Hub near Beethoven St, Palms Hub near Huron Ave, and the National Hub west of National Blvd on Venice Blvd. These hubs offer family-friendly activities, restrooms, free water refilling stations, basic bike repair, bike parking, and first aid services. Free pedicab rides are available at each information booth.

Inspired by Bogotá’s weekly ciclovía, CicLAvia aims to temporarily close streets to car traffic and transform them into public parks. The initiative, which started in 2010, aims to connect communities and promote sustainable transportation options, healthier lifestyles, and closer connections to communities.

Only people-powered vehicles are permitted at CicLAvia. Electric scooters, electric skateboards, hoverboards, electric unicycles, motorcycles, and other non-people-powered vehicles are prohibited. Class 1 e-bike pedal-assist is allowed, while Class 2 and Class 3 e-bikes are permitted with certain restrictions. Motorized wheelchairs are allowed.

The 2024 CicLAvia schedule includes events on May 19 (CicLAmini–Wilmington), June 23 (CicLAvia–South LA/Western Ave), August 18 (CicLAvia–Meet the Hollywoods), September 15 (CicLAmini–Lincoln Heights), October 13 (CicLAvia–Heart of LA), and December 8 (CicLAvia–The Valley/Ventura Blvd).

For more information, visit the CicLAvia website.