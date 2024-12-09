Overnight Lane Closures Set for Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

The Closures Will Affect Both Northbound and Southbound Lanes, With One Lane Closed in Each Direction From 10 p.m. To 6 a.m.

Overnight lane closures are scheduled this week along a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway (State Route 1) between Corral Canyon Road and Puerco Canyon Road as part of ongoing drainage and lane realignment work, according to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

The closures will affect both northbound and southbound lanes, with one lane closed in each direction from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 11, and continuing through Friday, Dec. 13. All lanes will reopen at the end of each shift.

High wind advisories led to the cancellation of planned work and lane closures for Monday, Dec. 9, and Tuesday, Dec. 10.

On Wednesday night, crews will connect a new water line. Starting Thursday night, workers will begin repaving, reconfiguring, and restriping the highway to shift the work zone from the north side to the center of the road. This stage of construction will reopen the southbound left-turn pocket lane on PCH at Corral Canyon Road, enabling continued progress on a new bridge at Corral Canyon.

The bridge project is part of a larger effort to repair or replace 12 drainage culverts along PCH, stretching from Temescal Canyon Road to the Ventura County line. The new bridge at Corral Canyon will replace an existing culvert, allowing ocean salmon to swim upstream.

Construction, led by Security Paving Company, Inc., is expected to continue through summer 2029. Drivers are urged to exercise caution and remain alert in construction zones.