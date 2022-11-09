Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash

Photo: moonshadowsmalibu.com.

Andrea Bullo and son Marco killed in November 3 crash in Woodland Hills

By Dolores Quintana

The owner of the legendary Moonshadows restaurant in the city of Malibu has tragically been killed in a car crash last week as reported by The Los Angeles Times. Andrea Bullo and his son Marco were driving in a vintage 1965 Mustang on West Mullholland Drive when a 2014 Toyota Camry crashed into the Mustang and both cars burst into flames according to Officer Warren Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department as quoted by The Los Angeles Times. 

While the coroner has not released the identities of the victims in the crash, an employee of Moonshadows, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed to The Los Angeles Times that Bullo and his son were killed in the crash, and was quoted by the outlet “We are grieving right now as individuals and as a whole family.” According to the Moonshadows’ Instagram, the restaurant was closed on November 3. The Los Angeles Times reported that employees held a private vigil for the Bullos with employees and patrons. On November 7, the Instagram account posted about a 50% discount deal on Maine lobster happening on November 10 and 17 so the restaurant has reopened, but will be closed on Saturday, November 19 for the funeral and on December 20 according to an employee. 

According to The Los Angeles Times, Kevin Ivan Gonzales, the driver in the Camry, was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of two counts of homicide. The driver is 21 years old and it is suspected that alcohol may have been involved.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
