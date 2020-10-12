Pacific Palisades Among Neighborhoods Donating Most to Joe Biden

Survey breaks down donations to Biden campaign by zip code

By Sam Catanzaro

Residents of Pacific Palisades have donated to Joe Biden’s campaign more than most zip codes in the country.

A recent survey ranks Pacific Palisades 90272 zip code 25th among all zip codes in the nation for total donations to Biden’s campaign.

The survey, which analyzed Federal Election Commission records from Jan. 1, 2019-July 31, 2020, found that in total $457,347 has been donated to Biden’s campaign via 1,613 individual donations from 90272 residents.

Only FEC-processed records from unique individuals–as opposed to outside groups or committees–were includes in the survey.

Other Westside zip codes to make the top-5 are Brentwood’s 90049 (No. 10 at $633,707), Beverly Hills’ 90210 (No. 30 at $422,084), Santa Monica’s 90402 (No. 33 at $406,924) and Westwood’s 90023 (No. 39 at $395,114).

The zip code with the most donations to Biden in the nation is Chevy Chase, Maryland with $1,031,110 donated to the campaign among 3,121 donations.