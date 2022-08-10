Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland

LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region

By Dolores Quintana

Hank’s Palisades has been awarded the title of 2022 Best Burger Of The Southland by the Los Angeles Times.

On their Instagram page in their announcement, the restaurant states that they are very excited and truly honored by this award and that they hope that means that more Angelenos will come to the restaurant to try this excellent burger creation devised by chef Sai Peña. The burger is made with Tillamook cheddar, butter lettuce, grilled onion, and Hank’s house sauce.