Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration Around the Corner

May 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m.

The Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration is just around the corner!

This special Centennial celebration of the Palisades’ founding, will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Pacific Palisades Historical Society and will take place at Simon Meadow in Temescal Gateway Park, in the large white tent.

This event is open to the Palisades community and is free of charge. However, reservations are required and you can register online here. The event is currently fully booked, however, If you register today you will placed on the waiting list for seating in the tent. You are also welcome to sit on the deadow grass and listen to the program.

The event will begin with a Chumash and Tongva blessing and a Methodist prayer. There will be speakers from the community and distinguished guest speakers, the American Legion and Theatre Palisades Youth Choir will provide musical entertainment, the winners of the Palisades Centennial Art Contest will be announced and then there will be a community open house events at Founders Oak Island, The Women’s Club and Aldersgate/Seven Arrows for those who would like to explore the history of the Palisades.

Later in the afternoon, silent films from the 20’s will be shown and later in the evening there will be a reading of Abie’s Irish Rose, a play that was first produced in 1922, at the Pierson Playhouse.