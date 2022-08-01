Pacific Palisades Community Council Candidate Statements

PPCC area and at-large elections 2022 candidate statements

Read the candidate statements for the 11 candidates vying for seats on the Pacific Palisades Community Council.

AREA ONE:

Murray Levy

Castellammare Drive

murrayhester@verizon.net

I’ve lived in this house on Castellammare for 49 years, been married to Hester Palmquist for 45 years. I still wake up every morning feeling blessed and grateful to be in this wonderful community. Issues that are important to me include continual construction in our fragile hills. There is a partially excavated site directly across the street from me that has been abandoned for 30 years and there are two other excavations that have seen little progress for 3 years. Now there’s a proposal to build 5 large homes on the landslide that extends from Tramonto to PCH. LADBS must do a better job of monitoring these sites so they are completed safe and timely. Additionally, enforcement of traffic, parking, and noise laws on PCH is non-existent. This must change. Finally, we can not continue to allow people to live on our streets, parks, and beaches. I hope the PPCC can help deal with these issues, with new city leadership.

I served on the DRB for 13 years, volunteered at our library, and was honored in 1989 as Big Brother of the Year by Jewish Big Brothers of Los Angeles. I currently volunteer as a Docent at the Getty Villa.

AREA TWO:

Steve Cron

Palisades Drive

smcron@gmail.com

I am running for re-election as the Area 2 representative, because I’ve found it to be a rewarding experience representing the Highlands on the PPCC. I’ve lived on Palisades Drive for the last 15 years and for the previous 16, I lived on Almar Avenue. I’ve spoken out strongly against the proposal to house the homeless at Will Rogers State Park, and against the elder care facility. While in office, I’ve gotten the California Coastal Commission to impose sanctions on the owner of the Highlands bathrooms at the trailhead, and I’ve gotten the City to clean up the trash and weeds, and clear out the culverts, along Palisades Drive. If elected, I will continue to work on fire prevention safety, and other issues unique to the Highlands.

AREA THREE:

Haldis Toppel

Enchanted Way

hrtoppel@aol.com

I have lived on Enchanted Way for 47 years and have, over the years, supported and cared for the needs of residents and businesses in our area. I am a retired Information Systems Manager for the City of Los Angeles and current President of the Marquez Knolls Residents Association (MKPOA). I was President of PPWC for two years where I accomplished the major renovation of the Clubhouse and introduced the business model which made the Clubhouse financially self-sufficient. I am currently the Area 3 Representative of PPCC and a Board member of Theatre Palisades. I have authored e-cam, the community service e-mail notices about fire, crime, lost dogs, and other noteworthy events. Over the last decade I have used my administrative, communication, and organizational skills to improve and protect the quality of live for the residents of Pacific Palisades and those of Area 3 specifically, with care, thoughtfulness, and dedication, and am eager to continue to do so. Please support me as representative of your voice on the PPCC.

AREA FOUR: (2 Candidates)

Karen Ridgley

Northfield Street

karenridgley4PPCC@gmail.com

I’ve lived on Northfield Street in El Medio Bluffs for 46 years and know this community and its issues well. I raised three sons in the Palisades, all of whom attended our local public schools. Professionally, I was a French Teacher, then became a Field Service Manager and Sales Director for computer maintenance and technical services companies.

I’ve served as your PPCC Area 4 Representative for two years and want to serve

another term. I’m an effective advocate for my constituents and a responsive and informed representative in securing the information and CD11 services required to resolve individual and community problems and to maintain our community’s quality of life.

I’ve coordinated our Neighborhood Crime Watch in El Medio Bluffs for seven years and secured meetings for our residents with our Chief Park Ranger, WLAPD Captain and SLO to address concerns about the many disruptive Asilomar Park curfew violations adjacent to our residential communities.

I support Palisades Beautiful, PPFTH and PRIDE and am a member of the WLAPD Advisory Board. I’m committed to preserving and enhancing our parks and common areas. Key concerns: fire safety, crime reduction, LA Codes enforcement and homeless outreach.

I’d be honored to have your vote!

Reza Ronaghi

Palmera Avenue

rronaghi@gmail.com

My name is Reza Ronaghi, and I am a resident on Palmera Avenue in Pacific Palisades. I moved to the Palisades about one and half years ago and have been very proud to be a resident in this beautiful city. I am a lung and critical care specialist at UCLA. I am interested in serving as the area representative to work with the city to help improve safety in our neighborhoods, and to increase access to healthcare as well as help elderly with access to grocery, medications. I want to keep and continue to create a neighborhood that is safe for our families, kids. I would like to increase access to health programs in the area for our elderly population, and to help with access to grocery and medications. I would also to work with the city to decrease homelessness and increase access to help, especially along the beaches and in some of our neighborhoods. Thank you very much for your consideration.

AREA 5: (2 Candidates)

Allison Holdorff Polhill

Illif Street

allisonholdorff1@gmail.com

My husband and I have lived on Iliff Street for 26 years and have raised three children who attended our local public schools. I served on all of their school boards and served as the Pali High Board of Trustees Chair. I served as the Secretary and Educational Liaison for the PPCC in the past. I have been a candidate for LAUSD and CD11 because I am committed to bringing positive changes to our community. I’m a graduate from UCLA and LMU Law School. My most recent position was Chief Advisor to LAUSD’s Vice President Nick Melvoin.

We are fortunate to live in one of the most beautiful enclaves of LA and we still have work to do. Our community should have a voice in the way the city evolves. Community Councils are critical to elevate our voices. That’s why I’m running for area representative at PPCC – I believe our voice matters most when it’s local, and it comes from the heart.

My primary areas of interest are homelessness, education, environment, fire preparedness, congestion, and public safety.

Kimberly Bloom

Fiske Street

kimberly90272@gmail.com

www.kimberlybloomforArea4.com

Serving as the alternate under Sue Kohl for two years allowed me to see how PPCC operates and navigates the issues facing our community. My takeaway and reason for running is simple: Decisions made by our local leaders greatly affect our everyday lives, for better or worse. It’s my desire to help others understand the issues and be a voice for Alphabet Street residents.

I’ve lived in the Palisades since 1981 and bought a house on Fiske in 1993. I chose the Alphabet Streets because of its small town feeling and sense of community. Our only child, Oliver, was raised on Fiske. Oliver attended Methodist Pre-school, Marquez Elementary and Paul Revere.

We joined St. Matthew’s church in 1994, where I was a Youth Group Leader for four years, mentoring parish and non-parish teenagers. I’m still an active, pledging member at St. Matthews. Other service includes a fundraiser for YMCA and starting a cancer support group to deal with the illness from a faith perspective after having cancer twice myself.

I truly love the Palisades community. It’d be an honor to be your Area 5 representative.

AREA 6:

Cindy Simon

Toyopa Drive

clousimon@aol.com

Our family moved to Toyopa Drive in Pacific Palisades in September 1990. We have been active within the community as longtime sponsors of the 4th of July 5K/10K and as parade announcers. We support the good work of PPTFH, The Village Green, and various beautification efforts at YMCA Simon Meadow. I was an active leader at Canyon Charter School for over seven years. I love our life in Pacific Palisades and would like to “give back” in a volunteer capacity for the betterment of our community.

My focus has always been on beautification and quality of life issues. I am increasingly worried about the homeless issue and am aligned with the enforcement of laws which protect and safeguard public spaces such as parks, libraries, schools and shopping districts, while supporting the PPTFH in their efforts to offer a person housing and services in appropriate places. I look for- ward to the opening of Potrero Canyon Park and want to be sure it is a safe, well-maintained and welcoming asset to our community. I would like to encourage a more vibrant public arts community and showcase our local artists in some way.

AREA 7:

Julie Silliman

Sycamore Road

4juliesilliman@gmail.com

My family moved to Santa Monica Canyon so that my twin sons could attend Canyon Charter Elementary School and 12 years later we remain deeply in love with our neighborhood. Since moving to the Canyon, I’ve served on the Governing Council at Canyon School, Rustic Canyon Park Advisory Board, Lower Rustic Canyon Homeowners Committee, and Santa Monica Canyon Community Association.

I have worked for many years in art, design and planning in the public sector directing or managed programs for the County of LA, the City of LA, LA’s redevelopment agency, and Metro, and I also oversaw capital projects for Santa Monica’s parks.

I am concerned about safe streets, especially for pedestrians, fire notification and evacuation, maintenance of public places and spaces, expansion of public transit and sustainability.

I would be honored to represent Area Seven and continue to lend my knowledge of government to my neighborhood and the overall the Palisades community.

AREA 8:

Reza Akef

Pontoon Place

reza.akef@gmail.com

Pacific Palisades Area 8 Resident on Pontoon Place for 27 years. I am asking to be re-elected as Area 8 Representative. It has been an honor to represent our community for the last 10 years. I love our Polo Fields and we need to protect our quality of life. As your voice, I defended us against the golf tournament and Paul Revere MS. I fought for our kids to attend Canyon Elementary. With my professional career ranging from Gov’t to Private Sector – I understand the intricate working dynamic within the City to get us Results! Please vote for me.

AT-LARGE REPRESENTATIVE:

Chris Spitz

Friends Street

ppfriends3@hotmail.com

www.cspitz4ppccatlarge.info

31-year resident of Via Bluffs/Friends. Retired business litigation attorney (UCLA undergrad; Loyola Law School New Orleans; honors at both; major firm experience). Extensive volunteer service at Pali Elementary & Archer (daughter Han- nah an artist) and in extracurricular activities. On PPCC board for 14 years. Past PPCC Chair (2014-16) and Secretary (2018-22). 2021 Citizen of the Year (recognition of efforts to defeat Bonin “beach homeless housing” motion). Vice-Chair of the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils (2020-present). Excellent working relationship with officials and Westside community leaders. Spare time:

travel with husband Jeff, cooking (a mean gumbo!), reading, local restaurants (love Casa Nostra), music and her Manx rescue kitty “Augie.”

Managed PPCC administration for many years and led or served on key committees, including Executive, Land Use, Elections, Awards and Bylaws. Strong supporter of our police, firefighters, PPTFH and local businesses. Very familiar with all Palisades areas. Has long-analyzed and brought before PPCC important issues affecting the Palisades such as land use & zoning regulations, development, density, signage, homelessness, wildfire safety, evacuations and police protection.

Wishes to continue serving the community as PPCC At-large Rep and to proactively address these important issues which repeatedly arise and remain concerns. Honored for your vote!