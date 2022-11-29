Pacific Palisades Community Council Holiday Dinner & Awards Gala Next Week

December 8 at Temescal Canyon Park

The board of the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) congratulates the local community recognition awards recipients this year with a holiday dinner and gala next week. 

The event will take place on Thursday, December 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Temescal Canyon Park’s Sunset Boulevard Cheadle Hall. 

“We are proud to be able to recognize, honor, and thank so many wonderful people in the community year after year, who lend their time and talent so freely to the betterment of this wonderful community. We are lucky to have such remarkable honorees,” the PPCC said. 

Honorees will be receiving the Citizen of the Year (Mike Lanning), the Golden Spark Plugs (Hazel Tate, Jim Cragg, Cindy Simon and Tracey Price) and the Pride of the Palisades (The Pacific Palisades Historical Society Centennial Celebration Committee) awards this year. 

Tickets for the event cost $100. To purchase tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ppcc-holiday-dinner-awards-gala-2022-registration-467269284007

in News, Upbeat Beat
Photo: primacocina.com
Photo: Flickr (@gageskidmore).
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

