Pacific Palisades Community Council Hosting the CD 11 Candidates for Forum This Week

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.

September 22 at 6:45 p.m. 

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is hosting CD 11 candidates Erin Darling and Traci Park this week for a virtual forum. 

The event will take place on Thursday, September 22 at 6:45 p.m. via Zoom. 

“This is a uniquely Palisadian forum for the candidates heading into the runoff election in November to hear from our community. We offer this forum so they can learn our priorities, meet some Palisadians who volunteer their time to preserve what we value about the Palisades, and take questions from the board (and audience, time permitting),” reads a flyer for the event.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit follow this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82505310911

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Video, Wellness

‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...

A mountain yellow-legged frog at the release site. Photo: US Geological Survey.
News, Upbeat Beat

Critically Endangered Frogs Raised at the Aquarium of the Pacific Released Back Into the Wild

September 20, 2022

Read more
September 20, 2022

Tadpoles released into local mountains September 15  Critically endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs that were raised and cared for at the...
News, Video

Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center

September 20, 2022

Read more
September 20, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center* Home Invasion and...
News

Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation By Sam Catanzaro Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...

Camp Kilpatrick County. Photo: LA County
News

City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Action to Move Juvenile Prisoners to Santa Monica Mountains Near Malibu

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

By Matt Myerhoff, Media Information Officer for the City of Malibu   The City of Malibu continued its strong opposition to...
News, Real Estate, Video

Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At Rumored Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 19th 2022

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At a Discount * Tom Gore’s Daughter...

Photo: Marcelo Lagos.
News, Real Estate

Janet Macpherson’s PCH Home Hits the Market

September 16, 2022

Read more
September 16, 2022

Malibu beach home for sale with $2.6 million price tag Janet MacPherson’s Malibu home has been put up for sale. ...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A

September 16, 2022

Read more
September 16, 2022

This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council Announces Newly Elected Representatives

September 16, 2022

Read more
September 16, 2022

September 8 meeting recap Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council At the regularly scheduled PPCC meeting of September 8,...

Crystal Litz. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Opinion

Handicapping the “Big Four” Races Facing Palisades Voters and the Rest of LA This November!

September 16, 2022

Read more
September 16, 2022

Political Consultant & Strategist Crystal M. Litz offers her insight and take on the LA Mayoral Campaign, the Race in...
News, Upbeat Beat

World’s Largest Cleanup Event Comes to Pacific Palisades This Weekend

September 15, 2022

Read more
September 15, 2022

September 17 from 9 am to 12 pm at more than 35 coastal, inland, L.A. River, and underwater sites Submitted...

Photo: Instagram (@rusticoffeela).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Coffee Shop Opens in Santa Monica Canyon

September 14, 2022

Read more
September 14, 2022

RustiCoffee now up and running By Dolores Owner Tara Amiel has opened RustiCoffee in Santa Monica Canyon at 169 West...
News

LA County Sheriff’s Department Executes Search Warrant on Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home

September 14, 2022

Read more
September 14, 2022

Kuehl calls corruption investigation “bogus” By Sam Catanzaro  The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday executed a search warrant on...
Charity, Community, Family, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research

September 14, 2022

Read more
September 14, 2022

After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...

P-107 and P-108 in their den while their mother, P-80, is away. Photo: NPS/Jeff Sikich
News, Upbeat Beat

Two Mountain Lion Kittens Discovered in Santa Monica Mountains

September 14, 2022

Read more
September 14, 2022

P-107 and P-108 captured, tag, released back to mother  Two mountain lion kittens were recently captured and tagged in the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR