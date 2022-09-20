Pacific Palisades Community Council Hosting the CD 11 Candidates for Forum This Week

September 22 at 6:45 p.m.

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is hosting CD 11 candidates Erin Darling and Traci Park this week for a virtual forum.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 22 at 6:45 p.m. via Zoom.

“This is a uniquely Palisadian forum for the candidates heading into the runoff election in November to hear from our community. We offer this forum so they can learn our priorities, meet some Palisadians who volunteer their time to preserve what we value about the Palisades, and take questions from the board (and audience, time permitting),” reads a flyer for the event.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit follow this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82505310911