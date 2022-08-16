Pacific Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin

Good Afternoon Everyone,

Thank you to everyone who joined me on the Hike with A Cop event ( Will Rogers State Park) on Sunday, July 31 and the Coffee With A Cop event (Estate Coffee) on Sunday, August 7. We shared great ideas and had wonderful lighthearted conversations, I truly appreciate all of the support. I plan to set up more events in the future. I wanted to pass along some interesting information regarding West Los Angeles Area auto crimes. I met with West LA Auto Detectives and was given some pretty interesting information. The following information is for all of West LA (65 sq miles). 

  • 50% of vehicle break-ins are vehicles left unlocked. 
  • Victims are still leaving property visible in their vehicles. (Lock it, Hide it, Keep it) 
  • 47% of vehicles taken from the street last week had their keys inside the vehicles. On average it’s usually 25% of keys left in the vehicles. 
  • Hyundai and Kia are the top stolen vehicles in West LA. 

Security Window Film: There are many different brands and companies that make theses shatterproof window film. I recommend looking into what type works for your home. This is just another added measure to make it harder for our criminals to get to our stuff. When someone smashes a window it’s usually just one hit. The film makes it harder to smash and obviously the person has to hit the glass several times creating more noise (which they do not want). 

MyLA311 app: If you have not done so already. I highly recommend downloading this app. You can generate a multitude of city services ranging from street services, Department of Sanitation and Department of Transportation. Once a service request has been made you receive notifications of the status and outcome of the request. 

When calling 911 or the non-emergency line (877-275-5273), please be patient and know your location and a detailed description of the incident you are calling about. Our LAPD Dispatchers are very good at determining the nature of the response. 

I encourage everyone to get a security system that will give you an instant notification if someone is on your property. This helps us (LAPD), if you can see that someone is in your house and can give a good description of the suspects. It will bump our response up to a priority call instead of a non-priority (alarm only). 

If you have security cameras on your property, it is helpful for an investigation to have one or more cameras angled towards the street or sidewalk. Investigators can backtrack areas where people are seen coming from based on video footage. Hopefully, with other cameras showing vehicles or other suspects, investigators can obtain valuable information. 

Please continue to secure (lock) your house and vehicles and do not leave valuables in your vehicle. Let’s make it harder for these criminals to get our stuff.

Remember to be aware of your surroundings. We can deter most crimes when we acknowledge the people around us. Most criminals do not want to be notice. You can also check crimemapping.com for daily information of crime in the area.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Community Council Election Update

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council At the regularly scheduled PPCC meeting of August 11, 2022, we held a...

JNF-USA LA Board Member & Event Co-Chair Joe Rosen, Michael Rosenmayer, Tyson Parsons, Ben Posen. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Golfers Swing Big for Charity in Pacific Palisades

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

August 1 event raised record funds for Jewish National Fund-USA at Riviera Country Club  Jewish National Fund-USA recently announced record...
News

Pali High Returns From Summer With Later Start Time

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

School year begins August 17 at 8:30 a.m. By Ashley Sloan Students at Palisades High School begin the new school...
News

Los Angeles Officials Propose Outright Citywide Ban on Oil Drilling

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Ordinance would prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out existing extraction operations Last week the Los Angeles City...
News, Video

Construction Is Nearly Underway At The 76 Station On West Sunset: Palisades Today – August 15th, 2022

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Auxiliary Unit 283 Helps Underserved Children Prepare For Back To School * Construction...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Housing Mogul Howard Ruby Sells Century-Old Bel Air Estate for $35 Million

August 13, 2022

Read more
August 13, 2022

1.6-acre estate is located at 500 and 512 Perugia Way By Dolores Quintana Corporate housing mogul Howard Ruby has sold...

Photo: The Agency
News, Real Estate

Ben Affleck Lists Palisades Bachelor Pad for Nearly $30 Million

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Affleck purchased the property after his 2018 divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner for $19 million By Dolores Quintana Ben Affleck...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
News, Real Estate

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...

A mural honoring Molly Steinsapir in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Facebook (Team Molly).
News

Parents File Lawsuit in Death of Daughter Riding a Power Bike in Pacific Palisades

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Jonathan and Kaye Steinsapir have filed a personal injury lawsuit against Rad Power Bikes  By Dolores Quintana The parents of...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Council Approves Expanded Anti-Camping Ordinance

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Bonin one of three not votes in expansion of LAMC section 41.18 Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments...

Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...

Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades. Photo: Courtesy.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region By Dolores Quintana Hank’s Palisades has...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Best of Pacific Palisades Awards Voting Now Open

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses  Voting is now open for Palisades News’ annual Best of Pacific...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: ​​Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR