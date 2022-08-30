Pacific Palisades Library’s Mysterious Book Club And Reading Programs Meet In September

Photo: Pacific Palisades Library

Book Club For Teens And Adults, Reading Series for Children Are Scheduled

By Dolores Quintana

At The Pacific Palisades Library, September is a great month for reading. The Library will host Baby and Toddler Storytime, Family Story Time and The Mysterious Book Club. 

Baby and Toddler Storytime takes place on September 7 and the website describes the event by saying, “Lap-sit (or not!) storytime is for babies and toddlers and their grown-ups to all share together. One child, one lap, please. For ages 36 months and under, accompanied by a grown-up. Due to the structure of this storytime, please show courtesy by being on time.

Family Storytime takes place on September 15 and the website describes the event by saying, “Stories, Songs, Fingerplays, rhymes: building reading skills while having fun! For ages 3 and up.”

The Mysterious Book Club takes place on September 20 and the website describes the event by saying, “Join us for the next meeting of the Mysterious Book Club.  We are reading Birds of a Feather by Jacqueline Winspear, the second book in the Maisie Dobbs series that we started in August.”

“It is the spring of 1930, and Maisie has been hired to find a runaway heiress. But what seems a simple case at the outset soon becomes increasingly complicated when three of the heiress’s old friends are found dead. Is there a connection between the woman’s mysterious disappearance and the murders? Who would want to kill three seemingly respectable young women? As Maisie investigates, she discovers that the answers lie in the unforgettable agony of the Great War.”

All events are in English. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program Has Officially Begun

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Pilot Program Gives 1,000 Selected Residents Guaranteed Monthly Income By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles has taken a major step forward...
News

Local Restaurant Closes After 30 Years in The Village

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds*Vote Now For Pacific Palisades Community Council’s Area And At-Large Elections*Local Restaurant Closes...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Extreme Weather Warning Issued As Intense Heatwave Coming This Week

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Late Season Heatwave Predicted To Last Until Sunday By Dolores Quintana  The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat...
News, Real Estate, Video

Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home On Sale For The First Time Ever: Palisades Real Estate Report – August 29th 2022

August 29, 2022

Read more
August 29, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Ben Affleck Is Selling His $30M Palisades Home* Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor  Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...

LAPD SWAT taking part in an exercise in April 2015. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LAPD Policy on Military Equipment Is Passed by Los Angeles City Council

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Final vote set for next week By Dolores Quintana AB 481, which was signed into law by Governor Newsom in...
News

LA Public Health Expands Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who engaged in commercial and/or transactional sex in the past 14 days now...
News

Antisemitic Flyers Distributed to Homes in Pacific Palisades and Brentwood

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

Congressman Ted W. Lieu calls on FBI to launch formal investigation  By Sam Catanzaro On Thursday, Congressman Ted W. Lieu...

Photo: Facebook (@HolyCowBBQ).
Dining, News

Westside BBQ Joint Expanding to Redondo Beach

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

Holy Cow BBQ opening in the South Bay at the end of the month By Dolores Quintana Holy Cow BBQ...

Photo: Facebook (@rocapizzacalifornia).
Dining, News

New Pizzeria Set to Open Soon in Pacific Palisades

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

ROCA Pizza eyes fall opening date By Sam Catanzaro Pacific Palisades will be getting a new pizzeria in the coming...

Feature image: An August 21 paddle out in San Pedro for Derek Traeger. Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Life of Lifeguard Derek Traeger Celebrated in Paddle Out

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Community gathers August 21 for paddle out in San Pedro  By Sam Catanzaro This past weekend family, friends and colleagues...

The Malibu Beach Inn. Photo: malibubeachinn.com.
News

Court Rejects Lawsuit Against the City of Malibu Over Denial of Malibu Beach Inn Hotel Swimming Pool Project

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Court found that the action was barred by the statute of limitations On July 5 Judge James Chalfant dismissed a...

A 45-acre cluster of land was recently acquired by the National Park Service in the Circle X Ranch area of Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. Photo: National Park Service.
News, Upbeat Beat

National Park Service Acquires 45 Acres of Land Adjacent to the Backbone Trail

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

The land includes a cluster of four former privately-owned parcels The National Park Service (NPS) has acquired 45 acres of...

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles’ office. Photo: House & Robertson Architects, Inc.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...

Chance the Rapper. Photo: Facebook (Lori Burns)
News

Dog Goes Blind After Suspected Oxycodone Overdose in Santa Monica’s Palisades Park

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

August 14 incident leaves dog “Chance the Rapper” blind By Dolores Quintana Lori Burns, a resident of Calabasas, California, took...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR