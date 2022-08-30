Pacific Palisades Library’s Mysterious Book Club And Reading Programs Meet In September

Book Club For Teens And Adults, Reading Series for Children Are Scheduled

By Dolores Quintana

At The Pacific Palisades Library, September is a great month for reading. The Library will host Baby and Toddler Storytime, Family Story Time and The Mysterious Book Club.

Baby and Toddler Storytime takes place on September 7 and the website describes the event by saying, “Lap-sit (or not!) storytime is for babies and toddlers and their grown-ups to all share together. One child, one lap, please. For ages 36 months and under, accompanied by a grown-up. Due to the structure of this storytime, please show courtesy by being on time.

Family Storytime takes place on September 15 and the website describes the event by saying, “Stories, Songs, Fingerplays, rhymes: building reading skills while having fun! For ages 3 and up.”

The Mysterious Book Club takes place on September 20 and the website describes the event by saying, “Join us for the next meeting of the Mysterious Book Club. We are reading Birds of a Feather by Jacqueline Winspear, the second book in the Maisie Dobbs series that we started in August.”

“It is the spring of 1930, and Maisie has been hired to find a runaway heiress. But what seems a simple case at the outset soon becomes increasingly complicated when three of the heiress’s old friends are found dead. Is there a connection between the woman’s mysterious disappearance and the murders? Who would want to kill three seemingly respectable young women? As Maisie investigates, she discovers that the answers lie in the unforgettable agony of the Great War.”

All events are in English. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.