Pacific Palisades Residents Launches Annual Three-Week Donation Initiative to Aid LA County Pet Shelters

By Keemia Zhang

An annual three-week donation initiative begun January 31st in Pacific Palisades as part of an effort to collect toys, blankets, and other objects needed for LA county pet shelters. Both new and used items are accepted, including beds, blankets, and chew toys for the animals.

One of the organizers, Nancy Meyers, a community advocate for local shelters, pointed out how the weather might be impacting conditions for the animals, which inspired her to start the program in 2019 – “If you’re cold, the animals are colder,” Meyers says. Resources are spread across six shelters in the county, with West LA getting the most donations and South LA, Meyers says, receiving the least, despite being the most densely populated.

“The more donations we get, the more animals we can comfort and help, especially for ones in the medical wards.” states Meyers, who has an Amazon wishlist for people seeking to donate new materials, or help the initiative remotely.

Chew toys are typically appreciated for dogs who experience “anxiety and stress” – Meyers points out that due to an overflow of animals, dogs can suffer from sensory overload, and are often not walked for days. Medicated treats are appreciated for cats, while sheets are collected for rabbits and guinea pigs, smaller animals often overlooked by donors.

An estimated 1,000 animals are currently sheltered in county facilities. “Los Angeles is unfortunately still not a no-kill city.” Meyers warns. Shelters try to adopt out best they can, but stray animals often have difficulties assimilating into new homes, and are unsafe on the street – especially in wintertime. “L.A also has a wonderful foster program, which most people don’t know about.” Meyers says, citing it as a method to familiarize animals with a domestic environment.

Members of the community can drop off their donations at 16634 Marquez Avenue between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., or contact Meyers at (310) 570-6714.