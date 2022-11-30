Pacific Palisades Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland

Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times

Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!

Hank’s, named in honor of Owner Rick Caruso’s father Hank, is located at Palisades Village in the Pacific Palisades and was created to offer guests elevated American classics, handcrafted classic cocktails, draft and bottle craft beers and premium wines served by Coravin offering something for everyone. Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger is a perfect elevated beef blend of wagyu, brisket and short rib accompanied with Tillamook cheddar, caramelized onions, butter lettuce, Roma tomatoes and Hank’s special sauce on potato bun. To celebrate this exciting honor Chef Peña will be offering a Los Angeles Times “Best Burger” Winner “Best of the Southland” Hank’s Double Diamond Burger Special which will include a Hank’s Double Diamond Burger, Choice of Side (Fries, Onion Rings, or Salad), and Beverage (Wine, Draft Beer, or Non-Alcoholic Drink) for $25.00 per person from Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, through Monday, December 12th, 2022.

“The Hank’s Team and I are honored by this award and many, many thanks to everyone that voted,” says Peña. “We take great pride in the making of our burgers at Hank’s, and we also have a new menu that has something for everyone featuring steaks, seafood, and a selection of small and shared plates, so we invite you all to come enjoy!”

Hank’s is open every Monday through Friday from 11:30 am to 9:00 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am to 9:00 pm. For more information about Hank’s or to make reservations, please call 424.363.7166 directly or visit www.HanksPalisades.com.