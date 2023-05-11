Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Awards Grants to Improve Community

Funds For The Checks Were Raised Through a Rummage Sale and By Members Working At a Snack Bar At The Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament.

By Zach Armstrong

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club bolstered service to the local community by awarding grants to 23 local nonprofit organizations that span areas of arts and recreation, community and charity, education and beautification.

Funds for the checks were raised through a rummage sale and by members working at a snack bar at the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. The money was given out by President Samantha Dale during a recent dinner at the Woman’s Club on Haverford Avenue.

Founded in 1925, the club aims to improve the local community with diverse programming, philanthropy and other efforts. This year’s newly elected officers include, but are not limited to: President Samantha Dale, Vice President Maureen Roth, Treasurer Robin Weitz, Secretary Julia Winters.

The following Pacific Palisades-based organizations received grants from the club:

Chamber Music Palisades

The Los Angeles Youth Orchestra

The Call 2 Peace Foundation

Calvary Christian School

The Canyon School

Friends of Marquez Elementary School

Palisades Elementary

The Paul Revere Middle School Pride Booster Club

The PaliHi Quarterback Club

Palisades High School Booster Club

Sage and Seekers

The Palisades Americanism Parade Association

The Boy Scouts of America, Troop 223

The Erika Whitmore Godwin Foundation

Meals on Wheels West

The Voice for the Animals Foundation

Resilient Palisades

Palisades-Malibu YMCA

The Malibu Orchid Society

Palisades Village Green Committee

Will Rogers Ranch Foundation

Your Palisades Park Improvement Corporation