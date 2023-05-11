Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Awards Grants to Improve Community

Funds For The Checks Were Raised Through a Rummage Sale and By Members Working At a Snack Bar At The Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament.
By Zach Armstrong
The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club bolstered service to the local community by awarding grants to 23 local nonprofit organizations that span areas of arts and recreation, community and charity, education and beautification.
Funds for the checks were raised through a rummage sale and by members working at a snack bar at the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. The money was given out by President Samantha Dale during a recent dinner at the Woman’s Club on Haverford Avenue.
Founded in 1925, the club aims to improve the local community with diverse programming, philanthropy and other efforts. This year’s newly elected officers include, but are not limited to: President Samantha Dale, Vice President Maureen Roth, Treasurer Robin Weitz, Secretary Julia Winters.
The following Pacific Palisades-based organizations received grants from the club:
Chamber Music Palisades
The Los Angeles Youth Orchestra
The Call 2 Peace Foundation
Calvary Christian School
The Canyon School
Friends of Marquez Elementary School
Palisades Elementary
The Paul Revere Middle School Pride Booster Club
The PaliHi Quarterback Club
Palisades High School Booster Club
Sage and Seekers
The Palisades Americanism Parade Association
The Boy Scouts of America, Troop 223
The Erika Whitmore Godwin Foundation
Meals on Wheels West
The Voice for the Animals Foundation
Resilient Palisades
Palisades-Malibu YMCA
The Malibu Orchid Society
Palisades Village Green Committee
Will Rogers Ranch Foundation
Your Palisades Park Improvement Corporation