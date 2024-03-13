Pali High Annual Auction to Feature Fashion Show

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the students and programs at Pacific Palisades High School

Pali High’s Annual Auction Transforms into “Pali Runway: Where Styles Make Waves”

For the first time, the annual auction at Pacific Palisades High School is taking a turn with an extravagant Fashion Show inspired by the school’s beloved Dolphin mascot. Hosted by the Pali High Booster Club, this event promises an evening of fashion, fun, and community support.

Mark your calendars for April 13th, from 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM, and join the PCHS community for an unforgettable experience. Embrace the Runway Chic theme and dress to impress as you enjoy an evening of elegance and entertainment at a private residence in Brentwood.

