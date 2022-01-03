Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades Women Arrested After Assaulting Fellow Passenger On Delta Flight
* Pali High Delays Enforcement Of A Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate
All this and more on today's show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Pali High Charter Delays Enforcement Of A Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate: Palisades Today – January 3rd, 2022
Give Back to the Community While Enjoying A Slice of Pizza
January 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Each week Dagwoods Pizza hosts a 'Giving Tuesday' where customers can give a to their favourite local charities while enjoying
Drop in Santa Monica Mountains Monarch Butterfly Numbers ‘Deeply Concerning’
January 5, 2022 Staff Writer
By Dolores Quintana There are 18 critically endangered species of butterflies and moths in the state of California and the
Recent Study Finds 3 out of 5 Westside Families are Food Insecure
January 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A recent study found that 3 out of 5 families are food insecure in our community.
Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic
January 4, 2022 Staff Writer
An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana
Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes for Veterans at West Los Angeles VA
January 4, 2022 Staff Writer
$25k donation facilitates purchasing and building of 25 tiny homes Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently donated 25 tiny homes
Ocean Ave Resident Artist Program Art Pop Up Showcased in Palisades Park
January 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A temporary art installation has been placed in Palisades Park creating a unique visual display provided by the City of
Lawmakers Look to Curb ‘Growing Wall of Illegal Vendors’ on Santa Monica Pier
December 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
"This issue isn't about illegal vending, it's about our community values," says Councilmember Lana Negrete By Dolores Quintana and Sam
The Untold Story of Princess Diana Stuns at New Santa Monica Exhibit
December 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Come visit the first-ever walk-thru documentary experience with exclusive, never-before-heard stories of Princess Diana's life and legacy.
Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: Palisades Today – December 27, 2021
December 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.
Local Pizzeria Donates Food To Support Local Shelters
December 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dagwoods Pizza is giving back to the community by donating unsold pizzas to local shelters.
Study Identifies How Much Artificial Light Is Too Much for Local Coastal Animals
December 21, 2021 Staff Writer
Anna Novoselov/UCLA Newsroom There's less light pollution along Southern California beaches than in densely populated inland areas. But even lower
Nearly Endangered Pond Turtles Habitat Declining Due to Climate Change
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains expert takes you on a trek through the mountains to see the
Holiday Pet Safety and Adoption Tips
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
West LA Animal Shelter shares tips on adopting a pet during the holiday season as well as safety considerations during
New LA County District for Pacific Palisades More Conservative
December 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Sheila Kuehl decries new District 3 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last week a new map for LA County
$83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought By A 26 Year Old Billionaire: Palisades Today – December 20, 2021
December 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Resident Falls Victim To Mail Theft * $83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought
