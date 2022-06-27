Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Celebrity Gynecologist Identified As Deceased Hiker Near Will Rogers
* Pali High Releases Summer Swimming Hours For Public Use of Pool
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Pali High Releases Summer Swimming Hours For Public Use of Pool: Palisades Today – June 27th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Water Safety and Drowning Prevention
June 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has...
Banning Construction of New Gas Stations in Los Angeles?
June 28, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Motion from LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz calls for banning the building of any new gas pumping facilities By Sam...
Landscaping 50 Percent Complete for George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon
June 28, 2022 Staff Writer
Officials provide update for park under construction By Dolores Quintana A recent update from the City of Los Angeles’ Department...
Bauhaus-Inspired Mansion Lists for $16.29 million in Pacific Palisades
635 Casale Road property hits market By Dolores Quintana In the Riviera neighborhood of the Pacific Palisades, a new Bauhaus-inspired...
The Los Angeles Real Estate Market May Finally Be Slowing Down
Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing...
Redevelopment Complete of Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s
Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership...
LA City Council Approves Bicycle ‘Chop Shop’ Ban
June 23, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Bonin one of three dissenting votes on law prohibiting individuals from assembling or disassembling bicycles in public. By Sam Catanzaro...
Two Additional Beach Patrol Officers Assigned to Pacific Palisades
June 23, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Officers will patrol the area through the summer By Sam Catanzaro Two additional police officers will be coming to the...
Cathay Palisades to Close Permanently
June 23, 2022 Staff Writer
Restaurant will reluctantly be forced to close as of June 26. By Dolores Quintana Sadly, Cathay Palisades Restaurant which has...
Column: LA Election Results Remain Tight, Close & Competitive Come the Fall Runoffs!
June 23, 2022 Staff Writer
By Nick Antonicello The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change: In that special...
The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu
Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...
Housing for 50 Disabled Veterans Declared “Vacant Office Building” Seeks $20M for Renovations
Building 209 which houses 50 disabled veterans on the West L.A V.A campus was declared a “vacant office building” in...
A Million Ways to Love California Strawberries
California Strawberries recently were celebrated at the ‘Million Way to Love’ event showcasing the different ways to enjoy this summer...
Palisades Italian Restaurant Opens Location in Palm Desert
June 22, 2022 Staff Writer
Porta Via now openat at 73100 El Paseo in Palm Desert By Dolores Quintana Porta Via has been growing steadily...
Enjoying a Piece of Westside History through the Sport of Polo
June 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learning to play polo on the historic Will Rogers field as a treat! Learn more about the field, lessons, and...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Water Safety and Drowning Prevention
Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has...Read more
POPULAR
Banning Construction of New Gas Stations in Los Angeles?
Motion from LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz calls for banning the building of any new gas pumping facilities By Sam...Read more