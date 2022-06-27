Pali High Releases Summer Swimming Hours For Public Use of Pool: Palisades Today – June 27th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Celebrity Gynecologist Identified As Deceased Hiker Near Will Rogers
* Pali High Releases Summer Swimming Hours For Public Use of Pool
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Video, Wellness

Water Safety and Drowning Prevention

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Banning Construction of New Gas Stations in Los Angeles?

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Motion from LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz calls for banning the building of any new gas pumping facilities By Sam...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Landscaping 50 Percent Complete for George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Officials provide update for park under construction By Dolores Quintana A recent update from the City of Los Angeles’ Department...

Photo: Christopher Amitrano
News, Real Estate

Bauhaus-Inspired Mansion Lists for $16.29 million in Pacific Palisades

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

635 Casale Road property hits market By Dolores Quintana In the Riviera neighborhood of the Pacific Palisades, a new Bauhaus-inspired...
News, Real Estate

The Los Angeles Real Estate Market May Finally Be Slowing Down

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing...

The West End development. Photo: Fotoworks/Benny Chan
News, Real Estate

Redevelopment Complete of Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership...

A person locks their bike on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News, Transportation

LA City Council Approves Bicycle ‘Chop Shop’ Ban

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Bonin one of three dissenting votes on law prohibiting individuals from assembling or disassembling bicycles in public.  By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: LAPD.
News

Two Additional Beach Patrol Officers Assigned to Pacific Palisades

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Officers will patrol the area through the summer By Sam Catanzaro Two additional police officers will be coming to the...

Photo: GoFundMe
News

Cathay Palisades to Close Permanently

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Restaurant will reluctantly be forced to close as of June 26. By Dolores Quintana Sadly, Cathay Palisades Restaurant which has...
News, Opinion

Column: LA Election Results Remain Tight, Close & Competitive Come the Fall Runoffs!

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change:  In that special...
Food & Drink, Video

The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...
Veterans, Video

Housing for 50 Disabled Veterans Declared “Vacant Office Building” Seeks $20M for Renovations

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Building 209 which houses 50 disabled veterans on the West L.A V.A campus was declared a “vacant office building” in...
Food & Drink, Video

A Million Ways to Love California Strawberries

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

California Strawberries recently were celebrated at the ‘Million Way to Love’ event showcasing the different ways to enjoy this summer...

Photo: Facebook (@portaviapalisades).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palisades Italian Restaurant Opens Location in Palm Desert

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Porta Via now openat at 73100 El Paseo in Palm Desert By Dolores Quintana Porta Via has been growing steadily...
Video, Wellness

Enjoying a Piece of Westside History through the Sport of Polo

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Learning to play polo on the historic Will Rogers field as a treat! Learn more about the field, lessons, and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR