Pali High Students Eligible to Participate in Congressional Art Competition

Local high school students are eligible to participate in the Congressional Art Competition, which last year saw a Palisades Charter High School student receive national honors.

The submission period for the Spring 2021 Congressional Art Competition is now open through February 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM. Each spring, a nation-wide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in our Congressional District. Last year, Palisades Charter High School senior Yucheng Che’s painting “Midmorning Serenity” received an honorable mention in the competition.

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students (9-12th grade) who either reside or attend school in the 33rd District.

Artwork Entry Criteria:

Must be two-dimensional and no larger than 26 inches by 26 inches by 4 inches

Must not weigh more than 15 pounds, including frame

Must have the 2021 Student Release Form secured with painters tape to the back of your piece.

Must be original in concept, design, and execution, and may not violate U.S. copyright laws

Art pieces are NOT required to be framed for judging

Submission Deadline and Instructions:

Friday, February 26th at 5:00 PM

Please submit a high-quality photo in JPG format to cac.lieu@mail.house.gov. Make sure to include a copy of the 2021 Student Release Form in PDF format. Include in the subject line of the email the following information: “Your name – Name of the piece – Medium” Medium types: Painting Photography Drawing Mixed Media Other (ie. Computer-generated art, collages, etc.)

Due to COVID-19, we will not be collecting art submissions physically for judging but the entry criteria should still be followed.

All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).

The rules and checklist for the 2021 competition are scheduled to be posted in early February on House.gov. Students must fill out the 2021_Student_Release_Form.pdf and attach it to the back of their submissions.

If you would like more information on the Congressional Art Competition, please contact Aurelia Friedman at Aurelia.Friedman@mail.house.gov or (323) 651-1040.