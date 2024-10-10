Pali Lutheran Church to Host 4th Annual 5K Charity Run/Walk

Charities That Participants Choose as Their “Charity of Choice” Will Receive a Share of the Event’s Proceeds

Palisades Lutheran Church will host its 4th Annual 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, October 19, with a goal of raising $20,000 for charity. The event, which begins at 9 a.m. at the church located at 15905 Sunset Boulevard, will benefit multiple charities through participant contributions.

The 5K event will feature different age groups, with entry fees set at $20 for students and $30 for all other participants who register before September 24. After that date, the fee increases to $45. Age groups range from 12 and under to 81 and over, with awards presented to the overall male and female winners, as well as the top two finishers in each age group.

Charities that participants choose as their “Charity of Choice” will receive a share of the event’s proceeds. The charity with the most participants will receive 20% of the proceeds, second place will receive 15%, and third place will receive 10%. Additionally, a random drawing will award another 5% of the proceeds to a registered charity.

Following the race, participants are invited to a post-race Oktoberfest celebration at the church’s courtyard from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The festivities will include live music, German food, a beer garden, and community games.

For more information, visit Palisades Lutheran Church’s website or call 310-459-2358