Pali Lutheran Church to Host 4th Annual 5K Charity Run/Walk

Photo: Getty

Charities That Participants Choose as Their “Charity of Choice” Will Receive a Share of the Event’s Proceeds

Palisades Lutheran Church will host its 4th Annual 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, October 19, with a goal of raising $20,000 for charity. The event, which begins at 9 a.m. at the church located at 15905 Sunset Boulevard, will benefit multiple charities through participant contributions.

The 5K event will feature different age groups, with entry fees set at $20 for students and $30 for all other participants who register before September 24. After that date, the fee increases to $45. Age groups range from 12 and under to 81 and over, with awards presented to the overall male and female winners, as well as the top two finishers in each age group.

Charities that participants choose as their “Charity of Choice” will receive a share of the event’s proceeds. The charity with the most participants will receive 20% of the proceeds, second place will receive 15%, and third place will receive 10%. Additionally, a random drawing will award another 5% of the proceeds to a registered charity.

Following the race, participants are invited to a post-race Oktoberfest celebration at the church’s courtyard from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The festivities will include live music, German food, a beer garden, and community games.

For more information, visit Palisades Lutheran Church’s website or call 310-459-2358

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office Reviewing Marilyn Manson Sex Crimes Case

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Manson Accuser Takes Part in Press Conference to Accuse Gascón of Ignoring Her  The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office...

Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
Hard, News

Santa Monica to Renegotiate Agreement to Host Olympic Beach Volleyball

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

After Reviewing the Agreement and a Fiscal Impact Study, Council Members Remained Confused Over the Potential Economic Benefits and How...

Photo: Instagram:
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni Bids Farewell to L.A. with Exclusive “Biography” Dinner Series

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Renowned Chef to Host Intimate Dinners at Secret Locations Chef Jason Neroni has announced an intimate and reflective series of...
News, Video

(Video) Notre Dame Academy to Host Open House on Oct. 27

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

See How the All-Girls Catholic School is Empowering Young Women For The Future. For more info, go to academy.ndasla.org. @palisadesnews...

Photo: Caltrans
Hard, News

PCH Closures Expected This Week Between Malibu and Ventura County Line

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

Drivers Are Advised to Be Alert for Work Zones During These Times The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced...
News

Castanea Sicilian Cafe: Bringing the Sweetness of Sicily to Venice Beach

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

THE CAFE Welcome to Castanea Sicilian Cafe: “Il dolce far niente – the sweetness of doing nothing” arrived at Venice...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Knife Attack Suspect Robbed a Santa Monica Target Store Prior to The Attack, Police Say

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

Authorities Have Identified the Suspect in a Fatal Attack on a Santa Monica Police Officer That Occurred Outside the Department’s...
News, Upbeat

Venice Skatepark to Celebrate 15th Anniversary with Community Event

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

The Skatepark Stands as a Testament to Venice’s Rich Skateboarding Heritage Venice Skatepark, a landmark on the Venice Beach boardwalk...
News, Video

(Video) Westside Neighborhood School: Where Kids Are Encouraged to Explore

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

For more info, go to wns-la.org @palisadesnews For more info, go to wns-la.org #school #education #teacher #teach #children #losangeles #california...
News

Eclipse School Helps Children Prepare for Kindergarten

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

By Susan Payne Transitional Kindergarten works. For Juliya Spiegel, mother to a now five-year-old kindergartener, a decision was on the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Architect Noah Walker-Designed Pali Home Hits Market at $15M

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

Set on a 12,000-Square-Foot Lot, the Property Is Surrounded by Dense Vegetation, Including Coastal Live Oaks A one-story architectural home...
Hard, News

LA County Misprints 78,000 Ballots Addressing SMMUSD Bond Measures

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

Election Officials Are Addressing an Error That Mistakenly Placed Two Measures Intended for Separate Areas of the School District on...

Photo: Official
News

Albertsons, Vons to Pay $3.9M Settlement Over False Advertising and Pricing Violations

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

Civil Lawsuit Accused Chain of Overcharging Customers, Mislabeling Product Weights Albertsons, Vons, and their affiliated stores have agreed to pay...
News, Video

(Video) Meat & Seafood Market Opens New West L.A. Location

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com @palisadesnews For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com #california #losangeles #fyp #meat #seafood #fish #venice...
News

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) New Upgrade

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR