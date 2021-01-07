Pali Riptide Baseball Club Tryouts

January 9th and 10th at Pali Rec Center

The Pali Riptide Baseball Club is preparing for a spring season and welcomes players across all ages and experience levels! Pali Riptide has secured spots in a local league across various age groups and several of our club teams are still considering players. If your son or daughter is interested, evaluations will be the weekend of January 9th at the Palisades Recreation Center.

Saturday, January 9th – checkin 2:15, evaluations start at 3pm

Sunday, January 10th, checkin 11:15, evaluations start at 12:00

The Riptide will also be offering clinics at the Rec Center multiple times a week, beginning January 11th– all baseball players welcomed

Pali Riptide is a program meant to compliment local leagues for those players looking for additional training and competition.

We will be following all local safety guidelines and restrictions: Temperature checks before all workouts, Masks are mandatory and Parents will be asked not to watch near the fields

Please email paliriptide@gmail.com to RSVP and hold your spot for evaluations or if you have any questions.