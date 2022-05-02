Palisades Americanism Parade Association Seeks July 4th Parade Theme: Palisades Today – May 2nd 2022

* Palisades Americanism Parade Association Seeks July 4th Parade Theme
* Palisades Recreation Center Welcomes New Directors
Brentwood resident and LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. Photos: Jeff Hall
News

Brentwood’s Rick Caruso Talks Renewal

May 3, 2022

Tom Safran recently hosted another one of his great backyard gatherings, this time for LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. So...

An encampment on the Los Angeles side Centinela Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA County Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic’s First Year

May 3, 2022

LA County report shows drug overdoses remain leading cause of death By Dolores Quintana A new report from the Los...
Video

Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields

May 2, 2022

May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about...

Photo: realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Bali-Influenced Santa Monica Canyon Mansion on Market for $9.5 Million

April 30, 2022

Channel Road home complete with tropical gardens and spa By Dolores Quintana A unique Bali-influenced mansion has gone up for...

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
Crime, News, Real Estate

Beverly Hills Developer Pleads Guilty to Bribery Related to $45 Million Government Lease

April 29, 2022

Arman Gabaee faces up to 10 years in prison By Sam Catanzaro A Beverly Hills developer faces up to 10...
Crime, News

Westside COVID Testing Company to Refund Victims for Distributing Fraudulent Results

April 29, 2022

$26,454,593 total in settlements announced by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Attorney Mike...

David Wright. Photo: LA Mayor’s Office
News

Former Head of LADWP Sentenced to Six Years in Federal Prison

April 29, 2022

Palisades resident also sentenced in federal case The former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power...

Malala Yousafzai. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Nobel Laureate and Education Activist Malala Yousafzai to Speak in Beverly Hills

April 28, 2022

May 15, 2022 at Saban Theatre Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel recipient and activist for education and equality is coming...
Food & Drink, Video

Citrus Without Acidity?

April 28, 2022

Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Streamline Permitting for Street Vendors

April 27, 2022

Senate Bill 972 passes California State Legislature By Dolores Quintana Despite the fact that the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act...
Video, Wellness

Free Yoga Event at The Santa Monica Pier

April 27, 2022

Wellness & Waves is a community event that encourages healthy living for people of all levels. Join in the fun...
News

Kaiser Permanente West LA to Serve as a Drop-off Location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

April 26, 2022

Kaiser Permanente Southern California facilities, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, are encouraging community members to participate in “National...

A rendering of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway Agoura Hills. Credit: Official.
News

Newsom Proposes Spending an Additional $50 Million for Wildlife Crossings

April 26, 2022

Announcement comes as world’s largest wildlife crossing breaks ground in Agoura Hills By Sam Catanzaro Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

L.A. Residents Express Lowest-Ever Satisfaction With Quality of Life in Year Seven of UCLA Survey

April 25, 2022

A majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives, according to UCLA survey By Sam Catanzaro...

Heidi Marson speaking in 2019. Photo: LA Homeless Services Authority.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Executive Director Heidi Marston Resigning

April 25, 2022

Resignation will take effect on May 27.  By Sam Catanzaro Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services...

