Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades Americanism Parade Association Seeks July 4th Parade Theme
* Palisades Recreation Center Welcomes New Directors
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Palisades Americanism Parade Association Seeks July 4th Parade Theme: Palisades Today – May 2nd 2022
Brentwood’s Rick Caruso Talks Renewal
May 3, 2022 Staff Writer
Tom Safran recently hosted another one of his great backyard gatherings, this time for LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. So...
LA County Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic’s First Year
May 3, 2022 Staff Writer
LA County report shows drug overdoses remain leading cause of death By Dolores Quintana A new report from the Los...
Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields
May 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about...
Bali-Influenced Santa Monica Canyon Mansion on Market for $9.5 Million
April 30, 2022 Staff Writer
Channel Road home complete with tropical gardens and spa By Dolores Quintana A unique Bali-influenced mansion has gone up for...
Beverly Hills Developer Pleads Guilty to Bribery Related to $45 Million Government Lease
April 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Arman Gabaee faces up to 10 years in prison By Sam Catanzaro A Beverly Hills developer faces up to 10...
Westside COVID Testing Company to Refund Victims for Distributing Fraudulent Results
April 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
$26,454,593 total in settlements announced by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Attorney Mike...
Former Head of LADWP Sentenced to Six Years in Federal Prison
April 29, 2022 Staff Writer
Palisades resident also sentenced in federal case The former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power...
Nobel Laureate and Education Activist Malala Yousafzai to Speak in Beverly Hills
April 28, 2022 Staff Writer
May 15, 2022 at Saban Theatre Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel recipient and activist for education and equality is coming...
Citrus Without Acidity?
April 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all...
California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Streamline Permitting for Street Vendors
April 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Senate Bill 972 passes California State Legislature By Dolores Quintana Despite the fact that the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act...
Free Yoga Event at The Santa Monica Pier
April 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wellness & Waves is a community event that encourages healthy living for people of all levels. Join in the fun...
Kaiser Permanente West LA to Serve as a Drop-off Location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
April 26, 2022 Staff Writer
Kaiser Permanente Southern California facilities, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, are encouraging community members to participate in “National...
Newsom Proposes Spending an Additional $50 Million for Wildlife Crossings
April 26, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Announcement comes as world’s largest wildlife crossing breaks ground in Agoura Hills By Sam Catanzaro Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to...
L.A. Residents Express Lowest-Ever Satisfaction With Quality of Life in Year Seven of UCLA Survey
April 25, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
A majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives, according to UCLA survey By Sam Catanzaro...
Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Executive Director Heidi Marston Resigning
April 25, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Resignation will take effect on May 27. By Sam Catanzaro Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services...
