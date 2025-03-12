Palisades Artist to Debut Drawing Series at Gallery 169

A portion of proceeds from the exhibition will go toward relief efforts for artists impacted by recent wildfires

A new exhibition by Pacific Palisades-based artist Marta Chaffee will open later this month at Gallery 169, showcasing a series of graphite drawings that examine the quiet intricacies of plant life. Titled GRASSES, the exhibition will debut with a reception on March 22 and run through April 27.

Chaffee, who has spent more than six decades drawing inspiration from the Southern California landscape, explores the subtle beauty of common grasses through delicate pencil tones and erased forms. Her works in GRASSES blur the line between abstraction and representation, evoking a sense of movement and impermanence in nature.

Born in Pasadena in 1936, Chaffee studied at UCLA and the Art Students League in New York before earning her B.A. from Occidental College and an M.F.A. from Otis Art Institute. Her work has been exhibited at institutions such as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Laguna Art Museum, and Santa Barbara Art Museum, with pieces held in public and private collections worldwide. In 1980, she was one of two female Los Angeles artists featured in Kent Twitchell’s mural Six Los Angeles Artists, and she was a finalist in the 1984 Olympic International Art Competition.

A portion of proceeds from the exhibition will go toward relief efforts for artists impacted by recent wildfires. Chaffee will be present at the gallery on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m., with viewings available by appointment.

Founded in 2008 by Frank Langen, Gallery 169 has served as a cultural hub in Santa Monica Canyon, highlighting the work of both established and emerging artists. The gallery is housed in a space designed by architect James Tyler, offering a setting that encourages artistic dialogue and community engagement.

The opening reception on March 22 will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., with complimentary valet parking available.