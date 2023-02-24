Palisades Charter High School Class of 1983 Set to Host Epic 40-Year Reunion

Class of 1983’s reunion planned for the September

By Keemia Zhang

Palisades Charter High School’s graduating class of 1983 is set to host their 40-year reunion this upcoming September. “For me, it’s like a milestone.” Says Monet Pierce, the Reunion Chair of the organizational committee. “Most of us are 56 to 58 years old. By the next reunion, we’ll be in our sixties – so it’s important that this is an epic event.” 

The class of ‘83 was the first racially integrated class of Palisades High School, according to Pierce, who cites their diversity as a strength. “We became tight-knit […] we were very accepting of being together as kids. We didn’t face any altercations as African Americans. We’re still tight, we still know each other and try to hang out.” 

Pierce and her fellow 11 organizers are planning a weekend event, beginning with a Friday-night Palisades High football game, complete with tailgating. “​​Palisades is allowing us to have a section in the stands, for us to go into the field for those who were cheerleaders and in the band.”

The following Saturday evening, the Killer Shrimp – a restaurant owned by an alumnus in Marina Del Rey – will host a “grown and sexy”, Hollywood-themed event with an elegant menu and access to a yacht. “It’s something you want to be at,” assures Pierce. 

The committee is currently “pulling out all the stops” trying to assemble their 600-700 strong class, utilizing social media, email addresses, phone numbers, and word of mouth. 

The reunion currently has an official website as well as a Facebook group in a bid to connect with as many classmates as possible. 

Pierce expressed excitement in seeing how her peers have developed, pointing out that “most of us have children definitely, but some of us have grandchildren.” The class previously had 10-year and 30-year reunions, but this is “on a much bigger scale,” says Pierce. 

The committee – largely former members of the ‘83 Student Council – are using “[their] own talents” to coordinate the reunion. “This is the event to come to.” Pierce encourages that “as long as you went to Palisades, and were part of the class of 1983 in some capacity – we want to invite them all.” 

“I want us to all get together to celebrate life, celebrate our lives, celebrate being a Dolphin for life.” Pierce, who was a cheerleader and member of the drill team, notes the closeness of the community. “I speak more about being a Dolphin than I do being a Trojan […] Something about Palisades always brings you home.”

