Palisades Community Council Looks to 2025 with New Initiatives and Safety Measures

PPCC Continues to Monitor Several Key Topics and Issues For the Coming Year

In its end-of-year bulletin, the Pacific Palisades Community Council wishes residents a joyful and peaceful New Year and encourages continued engagement throughout 2025. The council is inviting the community to attend upcoming meetings and participate in shaping its advocacy efforts. “We value your voice, perspective, and engagement in shaping our direction,” said PPCC representatives in the bulletin. “Your involvement strengthens our efforts and makes our advocacy more impactful.”

Several new state laws, effective January 1, 2025, will impact Palisadians. The California legislature passed numerous bills in 2024, covering issues ranging from cannabis cafes to retail theft and fertility treatments. 

MySafe:LA is inviting the public to provide input on the city’s new strategic plan related to wildfire risk. As part of the Los Angeles Wildfire Resilience Alliance, MySafe:LA seeks community feedback to ensure the plan addresses key concerns. The public comment period for the plan will close on January 21, 2025. For more details and to review the plan, visit the MySafe:LA website.

The LAPD is hosting the 2025 Community Police Academy from January 15 to March 26, 2025. The academy will meet weekly on Wednesday evenings at the West LA Community Police Station. Residents interested in attending can learn more by contacting SLO Brian Espin.

The next PPCC board meeting will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will feature an introduction to Arus Grigoryan, the new CD 11 Field Deputy for the Palisades, who has already been working on several community issues.

PPCC continues to monitor several key topics and issues for the coming year, including fire safety initiatives, the proposed Fire Safety Fair on February 23, 2025, and new crime and public safety measures introduced by Councilwoman Traci Park. These measures include funding for security cameras throughout CD 11. Additionally, the PPCC is watching the proposed new bus shelter at Sunset & Carey, the status of the Tramonto/Revello development project, and concerns about landslides on PCH and bluff instability in the Palisades. The council is also focused on ongoing issues with water flow on Temescal Canyon Road, updates on homelessness, and the potential elimination of designated fire zones in California. Progress on the dog park, lateral trail, and bridge over PCH is also being closely monitored.

To read the full bulletin, go to https://mailchi.mp/pacpalicc.org/t5l2odsle0-5527102?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR29TMo_Msho652kTHt0fMZq-hZz0XZ0rN_SC-ltAEULZfBpy6-DOrfJLqk_aem_bZvEwfK8HSnE_l14PaVSJg.

