Palisades Community Council Might Oppose State Bill Expediting Housing Approvals

The council will also review concerns over zoning enforcement during the rebuilding process

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) will convene on March 13 to discuss key issues related to wildfire recovery, proposed housing legislation, and zoning enforcement amid ongoing reconstruction efforts in the area.

One of the major agenda items will be SB 677, a state bill that would accelerate housing development approvals. The council will consider whether to take a formal position on the bill, which some argue could impact public safety by allowing increased residential density in Pacific Palisades, a community entirely within a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. 

Some members contend that greater housing density in fire-prone areas could exacerbate these risks, potentially trapping residents during future wildfires. The council may decide whether to call on state lawmakers, including Sen. Ben Allen and Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, to advocate for an exemption for VHFHSZs. Additionally, PPCC will discuss urging Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park to introduce a resolution that would formally add the city’s opposition to SB 677 to its legislative priorities.

The council will also review concerns over zoning enforcement during the rebuilding process. 

The PPCC Land Use Committee is sponsoring a motion requesting that the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety (LADBS) notify all applicants for multifamily or mixed-use developments in the Pacific Palisades Commercial Village and Neighborhoods Specific Plan area of existing zoning regulations. Some community members worry that during reconstruction, developers may seek waivers or exceptions that could alter the area’s established planning framework.

Other agenda items include a presentation by MySafe LA on fire safety preparedness, reports from government officials, and updates from PPCC committees overseeing land use and rebuilding efforts. The meeting will take place via Zoom at 6:00 p.m., with opportunities for public comment available.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Pacific Resident Theatre to Stage Psychological Drama ‘Willing Suspension of Disbelief’

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

The play challenges distinctions between actor and role, victim and perpetrator, weaving a suspenseful exploration of perception and memory A...
Hard, News

Residents Urged to Secure Homes and Avoid Flood Zones Ahead of Major Storm

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

County officials are advising residents to take immediate steps to protect their homes and families Los Angeles County officials are...
Hard, News

Santa Monica College Among Schools Warned by Department of Education Over Antisemitism Claims

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

The letter, issued Monday, cautioned that the schools must uphold their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act...

Photo: GoFundMe: @Carolyn Kiefer
Hard, News

Cat Rescued From Palisades Fire Gets Outpouring of Support for Medical Recovery

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

The cat was found two months after the fire, emaciated and suffering from burns A cat that survived for weeks...
Hard, News

Santa Monica City Council to Discuss Homelessness Strategic Plan and New Police SMART Center

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

Public input will be accepted on various agenda items, with discussions scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The Santa Monica...
News

Major Storms Set to Soak Los Angeles as Back-To-Back Storm Systems Poised to Hit Area

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

Heavy Rain, Flooding Risks, Mountain Snow Are on the Way ​Los Angeles is preparing for a series of storms expected...
Hard, News

Deadline Approaches for Fire-Affected Worker, Business and Household Relief Grants

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The relief programs are part of a broader $32.2 million initiative funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and community...
Hard, News

LA Recovery Officer Unveils “Builders Alliance” to Accelerate Palisades Fire Recovery

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The coalition aimed at expediting rebuilding efforts while reducing costs City officials and developers have unveiled a collaborative effort to...
Hard, News

Palisades Fire Evacuee Identified as Woman Found Dead on Santa Monica Beach

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later determined her cause of death to be blunt force head trauma Authorities have...
Hard, News

Palisades Residents Join Lawsuit Against LADWP Over Fire Response: REPORT

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

According to the lawsuit, LADWP designed a system that lacked sufficient water pressure Twenty-five additional Pacific Palisades residents affected by...

Photo: GoFundMe: Jillina Carlano
Hard, News

Owners of Palisades Villa Seek to Rebuild, Help its Displaced Residents

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The fundraiser states that the loss has left them in a dire financial situation A Pacific Palisades couple who lost...

Photo: CRMLS
News, Real Estate

1920s-Era Venice Apartment Building Goes on Market for $5.6M

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Built in 1925, the two-story structure sits on a 7,684-square-foot corner lot A 1920s-era apartment building located at 923-933 N...
Hard, News

County Supervisor to Push For New Homelessness Department in Response to LAHSA Audit

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Horvath labeled LAHSA’s issues “a nightmare,” aligning with growing frustration among elected officials Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath called...
News

Executive Function Coaching Practice Opens in Santa Monica 

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

By Susan Payne Forgetful. Unorganized. Distracted. Impulsive. These may be difficult, yet commonly used words to describe yourself, or a...
News

Rifkin Raanan Leads Renowned Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentistry

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

By Susan Payne Subtle differences in training, expertise, technological capabilities and amenities make all the difference when choosing the best...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR