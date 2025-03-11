Palisades Community Council Might Oppose State Bill Expediting Housing Approvals

The council will also review concerns over zoning enforcement during the rebuilding process

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) will convene on March 13 to discuss key issues related to wildfire recovery, proposed housing legislation, and zoning enforcement amid ongoing reconstruction efforts in the area.

One of the major agenda items will be SB 677, a state bill that would accelerate housing development approvals. The council will consider whether to take a formal position on the bill, which some argue could impact public safety by allowing increased residential density in Pacific Palisades, a community entirely within a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone.

Some members contend that greater housing density in fire-prone areas could exacerbate these risks, potentially trapping residents during future wildfires. The council may decide whether to call on state lawmakers, including Sen. Ben Allen and Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, to advocate for an exemption for VHFHSZs. Additionally, PPCC will discuss urging Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park to introduce a resolution that would formally add the city’s opposition to SB 677 to its legislative priorities.

The PPCC Land Use Committee is sponsoring a motion requesting that the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety (LADBS) notify all applicants for multifamily or mixed-use developments in the Pacific Palisades Commercial Village and Neighborhoods Specific Plan area of existing zoning regulations. Some community members worry that during reconstruction, developers may seek waivers or exceptions that could alter the area’s established planning framework.

Other agenda items include a presentation by MySafe LA on fire safety preparedness, reports from government officials, and updates from PPCC committees overseeing land use and rebuilding efforts. The meeting will take place via Zoom at 6:00 p.m., with opportunities for public comment available.