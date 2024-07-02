Palisades Community Council Opens Nominations for Area Representatives

Area and At-Large Representatives Act as the Voice of Their Constituents, Bringing Local Issues to the Ppcc, Learning About Policy and Land-Use Topics, and Voting on Community-Wide Matters

The Pacific Palisades Community Council announced that the candidate application process is now open for those interested in serving as Area Representatives or the At-large Representative. The upcoming elections will see new representatives for Areas One, Three, and Seven, as incumbents in these areas will not be running.

Area and At-large Representatives act as the voice of their constituents, bringing local issues to the PPCC, learning about policy and land-use topics, and voting on community-wide matters. The Palisades is divided into eight neighborhoods, each represented by an Area Representative who must reside within their specified boundaries. The At-large Representative serves the entire community and must live, own property, or run a business within Pacific Palisades.

Palisadians can run for one of the eight Area Representative positions or the At-large Representative position, each serving a two-year term. Interested candidates must submit a statement with a current photograph in digital format. The statement, not exceeding 200 words, should include the candidate’s email address, years of residence in the Palisades and the specific area, years at the current principal residence, and the address. At-large candidates running as business or real estate stakeholders must provide their business address or address of owned real property in the Palisades.

Candidates must also outline their position on issues important to the community or their area. Statements are to be submitted via email to info@pacpalicc.org by 5:00 p.m. on July 25, 2024, one hour before the PPCC meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. More information on candidate application requirements and area boundaries can be found in the PPCC Bylaws on their website.

Incumbents are running in Areas Two, Four, Five, Six, Eight, and for the At-large seat, while Areas One, Three, and Seven will see new candidates. All seats are open to new candidates, regardless of incumbent participation.



For those interested in a spot in PPCC, go to https://mcusercontent.com/e67def3ada76c274bac379123/files/1f8e3235-453c-bcba-16bc-f9adf4c37faa/Notice_of_Eection_Nominations.02.pdf.