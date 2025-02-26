Palisades Community Council to Discuss Reconstruction, Environmental Concerns at Upcoming Meeting

In addition, the PPCC Rebuild Committee will provide an update on its efforts to assess community needs and gather input

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) will hold its next board meeting on February 27, at 6 p.m. via Zoom, with discussions focused on rebuilding efforts, public safety, and community planning initiatives.

A key feature of the meeting will be a presentation titled “The Path to Reconstruction” by Leo Marmol, FAIA, Managing Partner, and Jonathan Schnure, Studio Director, of the architectural firm Marmol-Radziner. The presentation will address rebuilding strategies in the wake of recent fire damage and will provide insights into sustainable reconstruction practices.

The council will also deliberate on several motions presented by its Land Use Committee (LUC), including proposals regarding zoning regulations, fire safety measures, and neighborhood aesthetics. One motion seeks to support a report on the inspection and repair of fire hydrants, while another advocates for the establishment of a Climate Resilience District in response to ongoing environmental concerns.

Public safety remains a top priority, with updates expected from LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin and representatives from the offices of local elected officials, including Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park and Mayor Karen Bass.

In addition, the PPCC Rebuild Committee will provide an update on its efforts to assess community needs and gather input on future development. Preliminary steps toward a potential community survey will also be discussed.

The meeting will be open to the public, with an opportunity for community members to provide input during the general public comment period. The session will be recorded, with portions made available for public access following the meeting.

For more information, including the Zoom meeting link and additional agenda details, visit www.pacpalicc.org

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

ZJ Boarding House, Popular Santa Monica Surf Shop, to Close Four Years After Reopening

February 26, 2025

Read more
February 26, 2025

Financial troubles of parent company lead to shutdown of beloved surf and skate shop ZJ Boarding House, a long-standing surf...

Photo: GoFundMe: Tarik Richardson and Gigi Neves
News, Upbeat

Louvenia Jenkins, one of Pacific Palisades’ first Black homeowners, Honored by LA County

February 26, 2025

Read more
February 26, 2025

Jenkins, a former Los Angeles Unified School District educator, has played a pivotal role in supporting young Black students Louvenia...
News, Video

(Video) LA 5K Returns This March

February 25, 2025

Read more
February 25, 2025

Register Now At Mccourtfoundation.org Register Now At https://t.co/cR5oHHCctJ pic.twitter.com/DkiZbCrlxF — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) February 26, 2025

Photo: GoFundMe: @Mercedes Gonzalez
Hard, News

Santa Maria Man Killed in Fatal Stabbing Outside Bungalow Described as “Cherished Son, Brother and Father”

February 25, 2025

Read more
February 25, 2025

Family and friends are now rallying to support his loved ones Oscar Alfredo Gonzalez, the 31-year-old man who was fatally...

Photo: YouTube: @Ian Moore
News, Upbeat

Venice Bodysuarfer Aims to Reach World Finals and Olympic Qualification

February 25, 2025

Read more
February 25, 2025

Moore, currently ranked No. 3 in the U.S. and a top contender in the IBSA 2024 rankings, is seeking financial...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Suspected Domoic Acid Outbreak Strikes Malibu’s Sea Lions

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

A recent wave of distressed sea lion calls in Malibu raises concerns about domoic acid toxicity, prompting warnings for beachgoers...
News, Video

(Video) Spring by the Sea Awaits

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Embrace the beauty of the season at Regent Santa Monica Beach, where golden shores and blooming horizons set the stage...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

LADWP Launches Online Dashboard to Track Water Restoration in Pacific Palisades

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

New tool provides real-time updates on testing, pipeline flushing, and phased lifting of Do Not Drink Notice The Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) See The View From The Top of Santa Monica’s Pacific Wheel

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

For Tickets and More Information, Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Information, Go To https://t.co/EeP5ZuEnF3 pic.twitter.com/UnhSXZoxId — Palisades News...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Proposed 7-Bedroom Venice Estate Awaits Buyer to Build It

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

The proposed design includes nine bathrooms, an accessory dwelling unit and a 2,154-square-foot basement  A property at 717 California Avenue...

Photo: CALFire
Hard, News

REPORT: Real Estate Losses from LA Wildfires May Exceed $30B

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

Destruction of thousands of homes and businesses leads to massive tax losses and uncertain recovery for affected communities The Palisades...

Photo: X: @CHPsouthern
Hard, News

Valencia Woman Arrested for Looting Palisades Home While Wearing “Palisades Strong” Shirt

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

She was booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley station A Valencia woman has been arrested...
News

WESTSIDE BALLET COLLABORATES WITH THE BALLET AGENCY FOR FIRE RELIEF DANCERS

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

Over 70 dancers impacted by the LA Wildfires supported with dancewear donations and relief funds SANTA MONICA, CA — (February...
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Removes Fire Chief, Appoints Interim Leader

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

Kristin Crowley Removed as Fire Chief; Veteran Firefighter Steps in as Interim Chief Mayor Karen Bass removed Los Angeles Fire...
News, Video

(Video) Rifkin Raanan Dentistry Uses Expertise and Artistry to Give Patients Their Dream Smiles

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

For More Info, Go To https://rodneyraanan.com/ For More Info, Go To https://t.co/jWgrVPAYJQ pic.twitter.com/yXvXHjBT1i — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) February 21, 2025

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR