Palisades Community Council to Discuss Reconstruction, Environmental Concerns at Upcoming Meeting

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) will hold its next board meeting on February 27, at 6 p.m. via Zoom, with discussions focused on rebuilding efforts, public safety, and community planning initiatives.

A key feature of the meeting will be a presentation titled “The Path to Reconstruction” by Leo Marmol, FAIA, Managing Partner, and Jonathan Schnure, Studio Director, of the architectural firm Marmol-Radziner. The presentation will address rebuilding strategies in the wake of recent fire damage and will provide insights into sustainable reconstruction practices.

The council will also deliberate on several motions presented by its Land Use Committee (LUC), including proposals regarding zoning regulations, fire safety measures, and neighborhood aesthetics. One motion seeks to support a report on the inspection and repair of fire hydrants, while another advocates for the establishment of a Climate Resilience District in response to ongoing environmental concerns.

Public safety remains a top priority, with updates expected from LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin and representatives from the offices of local elected officials, including Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park and Mayor Karen Bass.

In addition, the PPCC Rebuild Committee will provide an update on its efforts to assess community needs and gather input on future development. Preliminary steps toward a potential community survey will also be discussed.

The meeting will be open to the public, with an opportunity for community members to provide input during the general public comment period. The session will be recorded, with portions made available for public access following the meeting.

For more information, including the Zoom meeting link and additional agenda details, visit www.pacpalicc.org