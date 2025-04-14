Palisades Council Opposes State Housing Density, Backs Wildfire Mortgage Relief

Two key pieces of legislation currently under consideration in Sacramento were addressed by the council

The Pacific Palisades Community Council voted unanimously last week to support and oppose two key pieces of legislation currently under consideration in Sacramento, citing concerns over local land use authority and support for wildfire victims.

During its April 10 meeting, the council passed motions recommended by its Land Use Committee that formally oppose Senate Bill 79, introduced by State Sen. Scott Wiener, and support Assembly Bill 238, co-authored by Assemblymembers Chris Irwin and Mike Harabedian.

In a statement following the vote, PPCC Chair announced the council’s position reflects strong local concern over the state’s increasing role in overriding municipal zoning authority.

“SB 79 continues to erode local control,” the council wrote in its motion. The bill would require streamlined approval of large multifamily housing developments near certain public transit stops—even in single-family neighborhoods—regardless of whether a municipality, such as Los Angeles, already has a state-approved housing plan. The council also cited safety concerns, noting the bill does not include an unconditional exemption for areas designated as Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, which includes much of the Pacific Palisades.

In line with its opposition to SB 79, the council also voted to support a resolution introduced in the Los Angeles City Council by Councilmember John S. Lee and seconded by Councilwoman Traci Park (CF 25-0002-S19), urging the city to formally oppose the state bill unless it is amended to exempt cities with compliant housing elements.

Separately, the council voiced support for AB 238, which would provide mortgage forbearance to homeowners impacted by recent wildfires and facing financial hardship. The measure aims to ease the recovery burden for those who lost homes or income due to fire-related destruction.

The PPCC also backed a corresponding resolution in the Los Angeles City Council (CF 25-0002-S21), authored by Park and seconded by Lee, to add AB 238 to the city’s official State Legislative Program for 2025–26.