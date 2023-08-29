Palisades Dolphins Start Season Undefeated

Photo: Zach Armstrong

The Dolphins Have a Lot to Prove Coming off a Successful Previous Season

By Zach Armstrong

The 23-24 academic school year has started in Pacific Palisades and with it: Friday night lights!

The Palisades Dolphins football team has a lot to prove coming off a successful previous season of a 10-4 record, which ended with a playoff loss to Granada Hills Charter. Thus far, they’ve done just that. Two weeks into the season, the Dolphins remain undefeated.

The dolphins started off the season the right way with a shutout 29-0 victory over the El Camino Real Royals. During that game, Senior quarterback Roman La scala passed for 229 yards while Junior Brett Federman passed for 18. Senior Braydon Sanford received 96 of those yards, the most of any other receiver. Junior Teralle Watson rushed for 43 yards, the most of the team’s 51 total rushing yards.

Another showcase of Dolphin domination was seen the following week with a 42-14 victory over the Roosevelt Rough Riders. La scala achieved 159 passing yards; 71 of which were received by Sanford. Junior Max Hejazi also proved a valuable receiving asset with 32 yards. Senior Harrison Carter rushed for a total of 80 yards, the most of the team’s 171. 

On Sept. 7, the Dolphins will take on the St. Genevieve Valiants who have yet to achieve a victory in the 23-24 season. The game will take place at home at 7 p.m.

News, Video

(Video) Highlights From Palisades Dolphins 2023 Football Opener

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

Palisades Dolphins football defeated El Camino Real Royals in the 2023 opening game. @palisadesnews Recap of the Palisades Dolphins first...

