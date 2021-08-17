Palisades Father and Son Arrested in Hawaii for Alleged Fake Vaccination Cards: Palisades Today – August 17, 2021

* Palisades Father and Son Arrested in Hawaii for Alleged Fake Vaccination Cards
* Evelyn Smith Bequests $343,000 To Two Local Organizations
Edify TV: Vaccine Mandates Coming for LA?

August 17, 2021

Today we hit the streets of the Westside and ask locals their thoughts on potential rules requiring vaccines for certain...
Local Bakery Hosts Live Music on Sawtelle Blvd

August 17, 2021

New date night idea? Local bakery B Sweet hosts a free live music event on Sawtelle Blvd every week, tune...

Roosevelt Elementary School on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Santa Monica-Malibu School District to Require Vaccinations for Teachers, Universal Masking for All

August 13, 2021

SMMUSD school board takes action in response to spread of Delta variant By Sam Catanzaro The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School...

Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Updated: Report Advises Against Most Westside Homeless Shelter Locations Following Bonin’s Call for Feasibility Study

August 13, 2021

City Administrative Officer concludes majority of proposed sites are infeasible for residential use   By Sam Catanzaro Bringing homeless shelters to...
How to Cook Squash Blossoms A Farm to Table Tutorial: Market Report

August 12, 2021

Today we take a culinary journey from the market to the kitchen with a fun recipe and even better experience...
Pop Up Kitten Lounge is Saving Lives on Abbot Kinney Blvd

August 10, 2021

Kitten Season is upon us and CatCafe Lounge is hosting a pop up “Tiny Beans Kitten” lounge to help get...
Local Little League All-Star Team Wins More Than Just Championships

August 10, 2021

The Venice Baseball Academy’s little league team, the Tide, recently won the SoCal State Championships but it’s more than winning...
CITIZEN APP Debuts New Private Security Feature: Palisades Today – August 9, 2021

August 10, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Palisades Women’s Club Gives Local Nonprofits $6k In Grants *...
Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk

August 10, 2021

After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...

Hiking trail around the edge of Will Rogers State Historic Park. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Stranded Hiker Rescued From Will Rogers State Park

August 6, 2021

LAFD airlift 60-year-old man Tuesday evening By Chad Winthrop A stranded hiker was airlifted from Will Rogers State Historic Park...
Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?

August 5, 2021

Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA

August 5, 2021

If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...
New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles

August 5, 2021

StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd

August 5, 2021

The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega...
New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height

August 5, 2021

“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...

