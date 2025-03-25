Palisades Fine Arts Gallery Reopens in Santa Monica Months After Destruction

Photo: Bruce Lurie Gallery

The gallery, previously the only fine arts space in the Palisades, lost nearly all of its collection in the fire

Months after losing its Pacific Palisades location in the Los Angeles wildfires, the Bruce Lurie Gallery is reopening in Santa Monica with a new exhibition celebrating resilience and renewal.

The inaugural show, Renascence, opens Saturday, March 29, with a reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The exhibition features works from 21 artists across various mediums, including street art, photography, and sculpture. Featured artists include Jon Krawczyk, Mark Acetelli, Jack Winthrop, Guerin Swing, and Terry Urban, all of whom are expected to attend the opening event.

“I have always believed that art is a reflection of resilience,” said Bruce Lurie, the gallery’s owner. “The outpouring of support we received from friends and neighbors, many of whom also lost everything, is a testimony to that resilience.”

The gallery, previously the only fine arts space in the Palisades, lost nearly all of its collection in the fire. The only surviving pieces were three polished stainless-steel sculptures by Malibu-based artist Jon Krawczyk, which, though damaged, remained largely intact. Bruce Lurie Gallery specializes in contemporary art, with a focus on pop art, street art, abstract minimalism, photography, and sculpture. It also provides advisory services for acquiring and selling secondary market art collections.

The reopening was made possible with support from the community. A fellow Palisades resident offered the gallery’s new space, while local businesses, including Vito Restaurant, HOP WTR, and JUSTIN Wines, contributed food and beverages for the opening reception.

